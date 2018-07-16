Afghan-Indian actor Arian Romal's 'Afterparty' released

MUMBAI: International musician Arian Romal, who has worked with music icons like Calvin Harris, Pitbull, Sia, Avicci, etc. has come up with a new single called Afterparty.

Speaking about the song, Arian Romal said, "I had done so many party tracks, hence, this song was named ,Afterparty as it was composed after my party songs."

Watch the video here:

The song is shot in Spain and has created a lot of buzz just like his last single, Billo, which became the party anthem in no time, post its release.

Currently in India, Arian has been teaming up with Indian artistes. He had, earlier, collaborated with Aditya Narayan on the song, Hey Girl, which broke Aditya’s boy next door image in a positive way.

Apart from working on his singles, Arian is also getting film offers, but he wants to finish his music assignments, signed with country’s leading music labels. "I didn't know that Bollywood and movies are so big in India. I do look forward to work on some Bollywood tracks," he told.

Arian has found inspiration in many Indian artistes, but Honey Singh remains his favourite. Arian said, "I have seen the kind of work Honey has done and find it amazing, as such work is rare in India. Here, new ideas are not encouraged, but Honey Singh has made them work. I think Honey has put Indian pop music on the international map." His other favourites are Sonu Nigam and Mika Singh.

Arian sees a lot of difference between Indian and International market and the first one is time. On this, he stated, “There if you have to compose a single, it is done in flat 10 days. In India, I am working on some projects for over one year now. Also, the focus in the International market is on singles."