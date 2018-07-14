Weekend Wrap-up: Musicians that stood out!

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, we have brought a quick recap. Check out the music stars, who made headlines in our weekend wrap-up.

Dilbar remake is a record breaker

Dilbar, which is the remake of the popular song, Dilbar Dilbar, from the 1999 movie, Sirf Tum, has been breaking records since the song dropped online. This sensual track was recently trending at #3 on billboard worldwide music chart. Also, the dance number became the first song to cross 50 million views in a very short span is about to cross 100 million views.

A R Rahman’s new song is a rage

A R Rahman’s latest track, Mujhe Chaand Pe Le Chalo, is making good music instead of noise. The track is composed by the Mozart of Madras, A R Rahman, penned by Irshad Kamil and sung by Nikita Gandhi.

Badshah’s big announcement

Rapper Badshah who has created a niche for himself in the music space, has revealed a big news. He has collaborated with Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan for a single.

Neha Kakkar’s staunch reply to trollers

Singer Neha Kakkar recently shut down trollers, who trolled her for being emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 10. The Oh Humsafar singer took to her Twitter handle to shut down trollers.

Akriti Kakar’s heart-melting mashup

Akriti kakar recently released a new cover, which is the mashup of Dilbaro, Din Shagna and Madhaniya. The singer’s this feat is a gift to fans on her new section #YouChooseISing on YouTube.

Vishal Dadlani’s noteworthy take on singer’s career

Bollywood music composer, Vishal Dadlani, who is currently one of the judges on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 10, is grabbing eyeballs for the right reasons. In an exclusive interview, the multi-faceted artists revealed some secrets that lead to the success of a singer.

Monali Thakur’s performance at Radio City's GIG City Season 3

Singer Monali Thakur recently graced the podium of Radio City’s Gig City ‘Aap Jahaan, Concert Wahaan’ on Friday 13 July, 7pm onwards. She put up a fabulous show at the event.

Subhash Ghai makes song for tree plantation drive

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai composed a song for the 13 crore Tree Plantation Drive initiative of Maharashtra government. For this, Ghai collaborated with the state’s Forest Department. The state government came up with this unique idea of using music as a tool to increase awareness about the green cover in Maharashtra, to which, Ghai wholeheartedly supported.

Harbhajan mann’s son doesn’t want dad’s name to give him fame

Son of Punjabi music sensation Harbhajan Mann, Avkash recently released his debut single Away, which is sung as well as written by him. The newcomer doesn’t want to be tagged by his father’s name, but wants to embark on his own journey.

Bengaluru musician’s song aims to fight societal issues

Sanjay Sugumaran, a Bengaluru based musician, who has been playing for bands like Divulge, Bhrama Approaches, Special Edition Xpress, has actively participated in certain social topics, of the country. He has raised voice against them through a song.

Indian Idol 10’s first weekend is bang on!

The first episode of the much-awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 10 kick-started on 7 July in the city of joy, Kolkata. Both the episodes had some striking elements to keep audiences glued to the television screen.

Dil Hai Hindustani 2 was high on female power in its fist weekend

Popular music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustan 2 flagged off on 7 July 2018 on Star Plus. Connecting the world through Indian music and songs, the show had some awe-inspiring performances by contestants, hailing from both India and abroad.

Cityhaze band prefers listeners, not distracters

Cityhaze India, a crazy band, has stretched themselves, big time in past three years. Having collaborated with big names on the music scene, the band recently revealed that they prefer crowd that listens to their songs.

