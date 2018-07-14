RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jul 2018 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

Vinay Anand’s ‘Shiv Shiv Rate To Kasht Kate’ is dedicated to Shiv Ji

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Vinay Anand has sung a devotional song, Shiv Shiv Rate To Kasht Kate, which is dedicated to Shiv Ji.

Tune into the Shiv Bhajan here:

Vinay, who has sung many devotional songs, has released this song on the occasion of the holy month of Shravan, which is just around the corner. This month witnesses’ fasts and prayers by deities to the Hindu Lord Shiva.

Penned as well as composed by Kaamini Khanna, the song is released by Flying Horses Music Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Vinay Anand is also set for a solid comeback to the big screen with an action drama.

Vinay Anand Shravan month
