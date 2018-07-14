RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2018 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol 10: ‘Nehearts’ pour love on Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Mile Ho Tum fame, Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging Indian Idol Season 10, is witnessing a shower of love from her fans aka ‘Nehearts’.

To start with, the aura became completely different, the moment Nehearts saw Neha. While one of her female fans went down on her knee and proposed Neha, another one had tears in her eyes. Also, when some urged Neha to sing a line along with them, she happily did. But, Neha was totally awestruck, when one of the contestants asked her for a hug.

Besides, during the auditions of Indian Idol 10, recently, some of the singers came for the audition only to meet their beloved judge Neha Kakkar. And the singer did meet few of her amazing fans, whom she calls ‘Nehearts’.

While, one contestant fan danced with Neha, another one, asked for a selfie and also dedicating a song to her. This made Neha, quite, emotional.

The contestant-fans were quite entertaining; in fact, Neha herself was having an amazing time laughing, singing, dancing and clicking selfies with them throughout the auditions.

Tags
Indian Idol Mile Ho Tum Neha Kakkar Nehearts fans Sony Entertainment Television
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-up: Musicians that stood out!

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, we have brought a quick recap. Check out the music stars, who made headlines in our weekend wrap-up.Dilbar remake is a record breaker

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Female singers sidelined in Bollywood: Monali Thakur

MUMBAI : The music industry in India is male-driven and leaves female singers with less opportunities, says the National Award-winning playback singer Monali Thakur.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Neha Kakkar slaps trollers with amazing reply

MUMBAI: Our music industry celebs have become a victim of trolls on social media in recent times. While singers like Himesh Reshammiya were trolled earlier, now another name has been added to the list in the form of Neha Kakkar.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

T-Series song 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on Billboard

MUMBAI: It’s quite rare for a Bollywood song to make an appearance on International charts like Billboard. But, recently, the track, Dilbar has bagged number three position on Billboard YouTube charts.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

Indian Idol 10: Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik remind 'Vada Pav' lover Neha of her diet

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who doesn’t want to settle down with a hot cuppa and some equally hot, but, tasty food? Well, this scenario was witnessed on the sets of Indian Idol 10 as the judges were seen craving for Mumbai’s best street food.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions forread more

News
Amazon Prime Music introduces hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese

MUMBAI: Adding to its vast catalogue of hundreds of playlists, Amazon Prime Music, today, announread more

News
'Race 3' songs hit 75 million mark on Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana, saw an ‘all-time hit’ record-breaking performance on the songs of Salman Khan staread more

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Housefull 4’ team shoots for first song ‘May I Say’

MUMBAI: The shooting of Sajid Khan’s upcoming release Housefull 4 has begun it’s with a blast from 9 July. And, today, the team commenced shooting of...read more

2
Beloved Festival’s 2018 line-up is all about devotional music, roots and conscious dancing

MUMBAI: There is no annual summer gathering that can even be compared to the collection of conscious dance, devotional music, Roots and Americana,...read more

3
AR Rahman and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to tour America in August-September 2018

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have transcended the international borders effortlessly and amassed an incredible fan base abroad. Two of the most sought-...read more

4
Doing things impromptu creates magic: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakar’s new section on her YouTube #YouChooseISing is a rage amongst fans. Thus, Akriti keeps churning content for her YouTube...read more

5
Weekend Wrap-up: Musicians that stood out!

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, we have brought a quick recap. Check out the music stars, who made headlines in our weekend wrap-up....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group