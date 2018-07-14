Indian Idol 10: ‘Nehearts’ pour love on Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Mile Ho Tum fame, Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging Indian Idol Season 10, is witnessing a shower of love from her fans aka ‘Nehearts’.

To start with, the aura became completely different, the moment Nehearts saw Neha. While one of her female fans went down on her knee and proposed Neha, another one had tears in her eyes. Also, when some urged Neha to sing a line along with them, she happily did. But, Neha was totally awestruck, when one of the contestants asked her for a hug.

Besides, during the auditions of Indian Idol 10, recently, some of the singers came for the audition only to meet their beloved judge Neha Kakkar. And the singer did meet few of her amazing fans, whom she calls ‘Nehearts’.

While, one contestant fan danced with Neha, another one, asked for a selfie and also dedicating a song to her. This made Neha, quite, emotional.

The contestant-fans were quite entertaining; in fact, Neha herself was having an amazing time laughing, singing, dancing and clicking selfies with them throughout the auditions.