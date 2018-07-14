RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2018 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

‘Housefull 4’ team shoots for first song ‘May I Say’

MUMBAI: The shooting of Sajid Khan’s upcoming release Housefull 4 has begun it’s with a blast from 9 July. And, today, the team commenced shooting of the first song from the film.

Titled May I Say, the song is composed by Sohail Sen. The shooting of the song is currently happening in London and there is a buzz doing round among the team about the song slated to become a ‘super hit’.

Farah Khan was seen posing with the leading stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Check out the posts below:

The composer worked on the songs in Yash Raj Studios last month. Here is a post shared by him on Facebook

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 4 is slated to release in Diwali 2019. 

 

Tags
Sohail Sen Farhan Khan
Related news
News | 30 Jan 2017

I want people to perceive me with 'Let Me Come Home': Anmol Mallik

MUMBAI: Being a star kid isn’t easy. People put a tag on them even before they step out to carve a space for themselves. Anmol Mallik had to go through something similar, but she did not back out.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2016

Have a fun-filled weekend with trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is the new beginning of another week ahead. Thus, its essential for one to rejuvinate onseself and what could be better than a fun-packed weekend with Radionadmusic’s handpicked songs. Check out our picks. Lo Maan Liya Song: Lo Maan Liya

read more
News | 03 Aug 2016

Mika does it again!

MUMBAI: Mika Singh's successes with his song hits appear to go parallel with the controversies he courts with amazing regularity.

read more
News | 24 May 2016

I did not expect my voice to be a part of 'Taang Uthake' : Hrishikesh Chury

MUMBAI: Singer Hrishikesh Chury fell in love with music during his college days. The love soon turned to passion and the positive feedback that came his way bolstered his desire to venture into Bollywood music.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2015

Shahid Mallya croons ‘Nachda’ for ‘Phantom’

MUMBAI: ‘Do Dhaari Talwar’ singer Shahid Mallya has crooned the song, ‘Nachda’ for the upcoming film ‘Phantom’. The music of the track is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are penned by ‘Suno Na Sangemarmar’ lyricist Kausar Munir. It took almost six hours to record the track.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions forread more

News
Amazon Prime Music introduces hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese

MUMBAI: Adding to its vast catalogue of hundreds of playlists, Amazon Prime Music, today, announread more

News
'Race 3' songs hit 75 million mark on Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana, saw an ‘all-time hit’ record-breaking performance on the songs of Salman Khan staread more

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to tour America in August-September 2018

MUMBAI: Indian musicians have transcended the international borders effortlessly and amassed an incredible fan base abroad. Two of the most sought-...read more

2
Doing things impromptu creates magic: Akriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakar’s new section on her YouTube #YouChooseISing is a rage amongst fans. Thus, Akriti keeps churning content for her YouTube...read more

3
Weekend Wrap-up: Musicians that stood out!

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, we have brought a quick recap. Check out the music stars, who made headlines in our weekend wrap-up....read more

4
Southern Vida: Appalatin brings Bluegrass, grooves, latin beats and horns to life-affirming songs for new album

MUMBAI: Nicaragua based Yani Vozos is known for regularly bringing songs to Appalatin, the bluegrass and folk-rock meets pan-Latin party music...read more

5
Beloved Festival’s 2018 line-up is all about devotional music, roots and conscious dancing

MUMBAI: There is no annual summer gathering that can even be compared to the collection of conscious dance, devotional music, Roots and Americana,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group