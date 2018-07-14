‘Housefull 4’ team shoots for first song ‘May I Say’

MUMBAI: The shooting of Sajid Khan’s upcoming release Housefull 4 has begun it’s with a blast from 9 July. And, today, the team commenced shooting of the first song from the film.

Titled May I Say, the song is composed by Sohail Sen. The shooting of the song is currently happening in London and there is a buzz doing round among the team about the song slated to become a ‘super hit’.

Farah Khan was seen posing with the leading stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Check out the posts below:

The composer worked on the songs in Yash Raj Studios last month. Here is a post shared by him on Facebook

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sajid Khan, Housefull 4 is slated to release in Diwali 2019.