‘Halka Halka’ a perfect melody for romance

MUMBAI: After the success of the first song, Fanney Khan team has released the next song Halka Halka.

Featuring Aishwarya Rai and Rajkumar Rao, from the video, it is understood that Rajkumar is already in love with Aishwarya, while she seems to have started building feelings for him.

Speaking about the song, Rajkumar Rao says, "It's a light-hearted song with a lot of sweet romantic moments between the two characters".

Watch the song below:

The romantic track, composed by Amit Trivedi, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar.

Also Read: Sunidhi's voice lifts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Mohabbat'

Rajkumar Rao shares, "Shooting with Aishwarya was such a delight. She is a disciplined actor. Once she was on sets she was very cooperated and committed towards her characters and the film. I had a great time working with her".

The film has been making immense buzz ever since the announcement as it has brought back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya, together, after 17 years.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father played by Anil Kapoor who wishes to fulfil the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. The film is set to hit the theatres on 3 August.