RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Jul 2018 20:01 |  By RnMTeam

‘Halka Halka’ a perfect melody for romance

MUMBAI: After the success of the first song, Fanney Khan team has released the next song Halka Halka.

Featuring Aishwarya Rai and Rajkumar Rao, from the video, it is understood that Rajkumar is already in love with Aishwarya, while she seems to have started building feelings for him.

 Speaking about the song, Rajkumar Rao says, "It's a light-hearted song with a lot of sweet romantic moments between the two characters". 

Watch the song below:

The romantic track, composed by Amit Trivedi, is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar.

Also Read: Sunidhi's voice lifts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Mohabbat'

Rajkumar Rao shares, "Shooting with Aishwarya was such a delight. She is a disciplined actor. Once she was on sets she was very cooperated and committed towards her characters and the film. I had a great time working with her".

The film has been making immense buzz ever since the announcement as it has brought back Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya, together, after 17 years. 

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father played by Anil Kapoor who wishes to fulfil the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer. The film is set to hit the theatres on 3 August.

Tags
Fanney Khan Sunidhi Chauhan Aishwarya Rai Rajkumar Rao
Related news
News | 14 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-up: Musicians that stood out!

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, we have brought a quick recap. Check out the music stars, who made headlines in our weekend wrap-up.Dilbar remake is a record breaker

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

Recap: Dil Hai Hindustani 2's first weekend was about female power that got 'fatherly' backing!

MUMBAI: Popular music reality show, Dil Hai Hindustan 2 flagged off on 7 July 2018 on Star Plus. Connecting the world through Indian music and songs, the show had some awe-inspiring performances by contestants, hailing from both India and abroad.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Badshah announces collaboration with Sunidhi Chauhan

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah who has created a niche for himself in the music space, has revealed a big news. He has collaborated with Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan for a single.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2018

Female singers sidelined in Bollywood: Monali Thakur

MUMBAI : The music industry in India is male-driven and leaves female singers with less opportunities, says the National Award-winning playback singer Monali Thakur.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

Sunidhi's voice lifts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Mohabbat'

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai slays her new look and boldness in the new song, Mohabbat from her upcoming film Fanney Khan. The actress, who performs as a singer on stage is backed by the voice of none other than singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RED FM's MusiCom Season 2 is back in 5 cities

MUMBAI: MusiCom Season 2 is geared up for its multi-city tour under RED FM’s property ‘RED LIVE’read more

News
Outreach to celebrate 'National Broadcasting Day' with radio award

MUMBAI: To be held on 23 July, the National Broadcasting Day is one of the biggest occasions forread more

News
Amazon Prime Music introduces hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese

MUMBAI: Adding to its vast catalogue of hundreds of playlists, Amazon Prime Music, today, announread more

News
'Race 3' songs hit 75 million mark on Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana, saw an ‘all-time hit’ record-breaking performance on the songs of Salman Khan staread more

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Idol 10: ‘Nehearts’ pour love on Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Mile Ho Tum fame, Neha Kakkar, who is currently judging Indian Idol Season 10, is witnessing a shower of love from her fans aka ‘Nehearts’....read more

2
Vinay Anand’s ‘Shiv Shiv Rate To Kasht Kate’ is dedicated to Shiv Ji

MUMBAI: Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Vinay Anand has sung a devotional song, Shiv Shiv Rate To Kasht Kate, which is dedicated to Shiv Ji. Tune into...read more

3
Punjabi music is soulful, eternal: Shahid Mallya

MUMBAI : Ikk kudi hitmaker Shahid Mallya says Punjabi music is soulful and eternal. Shahid has sung Jalwa-e-jubilee along with singer Richa Sharma....read more

4
Beloved Festival’s 2018 line-up is all about devotional music, roots and conscious dancing

MUMBAI: There is no annual summer gathering that can even be compared to the collection of conscious dance, devotional music, Roots and Americana,...read more

5
‘Housefull 4’ team shoots for first song ‘May I Say’

MUMBAI: The shooting of Sajid Khan’s upcoming release Housefull 4 has begun it’s with a blast from 9 July. And, today, the team commenced shooting of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group