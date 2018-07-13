RadioandMusic
News |  13 Jul 2018 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' song reveals Sanjay Dutt’s look

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted shooting for a signature track called Jugni for his upcoming film, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

The actor is seen donning the gangster look in the picture while shooting for the song. The set comprises of a stylish shelf, stuffed with alcohol bottles and has a dark ambiance. Sanjay is seen seated on a couch with shot glasses, a gun.

In another picture, the actor is seen holding guns in both hands as he stands on the podium.

The other pictures, from the shoot location, give a feel that the song is going to be bang...bang!

The promotional song shoot was gate-crashed by Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani, who was seen spending quality time with the actor

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 is produced by Rahul Mittra and presented by Raju Chadha.

