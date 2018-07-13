Kailash Kher, Raju Srivastav two gems: Kiren Rijiju

MUMBAI : Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has termed singer-composer Kailash Kher and comedian Raju Srivastav the two gems of the entertainment industry.

"Two gems of the Indian Entertainment Industry. Thanks Kailashji and Rajuji for encouraging various humanitarian programmes and running welfare shows, he captioned an he image of himself along with Kailash and Raju on Thursday night.

This is not the first time Rijiju has complimented Kailash. He has previously praised the Teri Deewani crooner for his divine voice.

Kailash is known for crooning numbers like Saiyyan and Ya rabba. Raju is popular for shows like Comedy Circus, Bigg Boss, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus.

(Source: IANS)