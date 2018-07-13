Jassie Gill to experiment with different music genres and looks for 'Tru Talk'

MUMBAI: Popular actor-singer Jassie Gill is releasing a brand new song, Tru Talk with Speed Records. The track is slated to release on 15 July. Known for his exceptional proficiency in the love songs department, the Punjabi youth icon is experimenting entirely with different genres while donning interesting looks for this song.

As the title says, Tru Talk is related to certain true things that happen in our life. It speaks about good friends, attitude and the truth of nature. Jassie will be seen flaunting fresh looks for the song. Further, the powerful lyrics of the song relate to the every-day-life, making it more than a visual extravaganza.

This bubbly strong headed artist is not a safe side player but loves experimenting and working on both traditional and modern concepts. Jassie Gill has left no stone unturned to entertain his audience. He has a flavour of everything in his playlist from dance numbers to heart whelming melodies. The Punjabi munda is indeed a true entertainer.

besides, Jassie Gill is also debuting as an actor with the Bollywood comedy flick, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi along with Sonakshi Sinha, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Anand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla. The movie will be releasing on 24 August 2018.

Gill, who is setting new standards in both music and acting, has been popular in the Punjabi Industry owing to his magical voice. Jassie credits this to fans as he tells about receiving more love from the audience with every passing day. He also mentions that it is the love and prayers of his fans and well-wishers that give him the power to keep moving ahead in life.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more updates.