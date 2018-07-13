RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  13 Jul 2018 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa announces romantic song 'Aaja Ni Aaja'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa seems unstoppable. The singer, whose last single, Made In India, was released just one and a half month ago, is releasing a new romantic song, Aaja Ni Aaja.

The High Rated Gabru singer took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He also mentioned the release date of the song i.e. 20 July in his tweet.

Well, from Guru’s tweet, it is clear that Aaja Ni Aaja has some striking elements in store for fans. But, we will have to wait until the singer reveals the suspense in the coming days.

