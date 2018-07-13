RadioandMusic
13 Jul 2018

Bieber, Baldwin take helicopter to meet her family

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and fiance Hailey Baldwin took helicopter to meet up with her family just a few miles away.

Bieber and Baldwin loaded into their very own private helicopter on Wednesday for the 70-mile trek to upstate New York to reach New Windsor, a town with a population of about 25,000, where Baldwin's father Stephen and family stay.

According to tmz.com, Bieber approached Stephen a few weeks back to ask for her daughter's hand in marriage before he got down on one knee in the Bahamas and popped the question.

(Source: IANS)

