Neha Kakkar slaps trollers with amazing reply
MUMBAI: Our music industry celebs have become a victim of trolls on social media in recent times. While singers like Himesh Reshammiya were trolled earlier, now another name has been added to the list in the form of Neha Kakkar.
Singing sensation Neha, who is currently one of the judges on Indian Idol, finds it difficult to hold on to her emotions and thus end up expressing herself the way she is even on the cameras. But, unfortunately, the trollers took Neha’s emotional nature as an entertainment element and created unstoppable memes on her.
But the singer did not sit back and crib about it. Neha made a brave move and took the issue on her social media by slapping these trollers with an amazing response.
View the post below:
Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? .. Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry.. This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! .. .. P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too They’re actually Funny and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar . . #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial
Neha Kakkar has come a long way to reach the seat of an Indian Idol judge. She shares the panel with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.