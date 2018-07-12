RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2018 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar slaps trollers with amazing reply

MUMBAI: Our music industry celebs have become a victim of trolls on social media in recent times. While singers like Himesh Reshammiya were trolled earlier, now another name has been added to the list in the form of Neha Kakkar.

Singing sensation Neha, who is currently one of the judges on Indian Idol, finds it difficult to hold on to her emotions and thus end up expressing herself the way she is even on the cameras. But, unfortunately, the trollers took Neha’s emotional nature as an entertainment element and created unstoppable memes on her.

Also Read'Indian Idol Season 10': Never-seen-before medley of laughter, emotions and nostalgia

But the singer did not sit back and crib about it. Neha made a brave move and took the issue on her social media by slapping these trollers with an amazing response.

View the post below:

Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. Infact Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? .. Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/ Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry.. This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! .. .. P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too They’re actually Funny and Btw.. We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! . #NehaKakkar . . #IndianIdol10 @sonytvofficial

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Neha Kakkar has come a long way to reach the seat of an Indian Idol judge. She shares the panel with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.

Tags
Neha Kakkar social media trollers Anu Malik Indian Idol 10 Himesh Reshammiya Vishal Dadlani
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2018

Arijit Singh croons soulful melody 'Tera Fitoor' for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number, Tera Fitoor for the upcoming Bollywood film, Genius.

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Thursday Throwback: Singers go down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Walking down the memory lane and going through pictures of your younger days is a favourite activity of all. Every picture comes with a wonderful memory, giving us a feeling of nostalgia. And, when it comes to throwbacks, our music industry stars are no way behind.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

T-Series song 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on Billboard

MUMBAI: It’s quite rare for a Bollywood song to make an appearance on International charts like Billboard. But, recently, the track, Dilbar has bagged number three position on Billboard YouTube charts.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

Indian Idol 10: Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik remind 'Vada Pav' lover Neha of her diet

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who doesn’t want to settle down with a hot cuppa and some equally hot, but, tasty food? Well, this scenario was witnessed on the sets of Indian Idol 10 as the judges were seen craving for Mumbai’s best street food.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2018

'Indian Idol Season 10': Never-seen-before medley of laughter, emotions and nostalgia

MUMBAI: The first episode of the much-awaited singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 10 kick-started on 7 July in the city of joy, Kolkata.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

News
Radio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of its radio Station in Siliguri, West Bengal, last week, ENread more

News
Red FM: Dehradun gets its first radio station

MUMBAI: RED FM made a grand entry in the city of Doon Valley, Dehradun with its first radio statread more

News
PDL's management welcomes WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: And now it’s the turn of the digital music licensing firm - the Phonographic Digital Limread more

News
Hyderabad gets RedFM's retro Magic

MUMBAI: It’s hoping to create some magic in the city of pearls and nizams.read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ha Gulo' revisited: Coke Studio brings musical relief to Kashmiris

MUMBAI :  Almost 70 years after it was written by revolutionary Kashmiri poet Mehjoor, Coke Studios twist to a traditional folk song of love and...read more

2
No reality show defines singer's career, what does is their determination and hustle: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani, one of the biggest names in the music industry, is currently seen judging Indian Idol Season 10, which is grabbing eyeballs for the...read more

3
Monali Thakur all set to melt hearts on Radio City's GIG City Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City’s flagship property GIG City is currently in its third Season, and has already created a stir amongst listeners by bringing live...read more

4
AR Rahman on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'?

MUMBAI: Star Plus Dil Hai Hindustani 2, a music reality show that transcends all borders and upholds Indian pride by bringing together all...read more

5
Covers aren't meant to replace the original: Sanah

MUMBAI : Singer Sanah Moidutty, popular as the voice behind the songs of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro, likes to come up with her own version...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group