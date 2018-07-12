Neha Kakkar slaps trollers with amazing reply

MUMBAI: Our music industry celebs have become a victim of trolls on social media in recent times. While singers like Himesh Reshammiya were trolled earlier, now another name has been added to the list in the form of Neha Kakkar.

Singing sensation Neha, who is currently one of the judges on Indian Idol, finds it difficult to hold on to her emotions and thus end up expressing herself the way she is even on the cameras. But, unfortunately, the trollers took Neha’s emotional nature as an entertainment element and created unstoppable memes on her.

But the singer did not sit back and crib about it. Neha made a brave move and took the issue on her social media by slapping these trollers with an amazing response.

Neha Kakkar has come a long way to reach the seat of an Indian Idol judge. She shares the panel with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani.