RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Jul 2018 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Covers aren't meant to replace the original: Sanah

MUMBAI : Singer Sanah Moidutty, popular as the voice behind the songs of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro, likes to come up with her own version of hit numbers but says they are not meant to replace the original ones.

I do covers of songs that I love and I enjoy the process. It's fun to interpret songs you love. Plus, you can instantly connect with the audience with your renditions if done right. Having said that, I'm not going to restrict myself only to covers. If I feel there's a good original, I'll definitely be putting it up on my (YouTube) channel, Sanah told IANS in an email interview.

What about comparisons?

"Comparison is bound to happen. But covers are not meant to replace the original. It's just an artiste's interpretation of a song or a tribute to it. Hence, I don't get affected by the comparison," she said.

Shyama Meghame, which was originally sung by KS Chithra, was an instant hit amongst fans. It had crossed 1.5 million views in just two weeks of its release in May.

Her latest cover song is Sreeragamo.

Does she prefer doing cover songs as it gives the freedom to choose the type of tracks that she wants?

"As much as I enjoy doing a version of a song I love, I equally enjoy recording for films as I get to learn a lot from the lack of familiarity," said Sanah, who has worked with composers like A.R Rahman and Vishal-Shekhar.

She is happy with the way things are working for her.

"In fact, I think I'm really fortunate to have worked with amazing music composers at an early stage, to be managed by Ben Thomas who has always guided me, to be having an amazing audio and video team for YouTube, an amazing live band from Chennai and a family that's always been supportive of everything.

The right people make your journey good. The musical journey is about many more things too, other than music, she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sanah Moidutty Hrithik Roshan Mohenjo Daro Youtube Shyama Meghame Sreeragamo KS Chithra Vishal-Shekhar A.R Rahman Ben Thomas Chennai
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2018

'Ha Gulo' revisited: Coke Studio brings musical relief to Kashmiris

MUMBAI :  Almost 70 years after it was written by revolutionary Kashmiri poet Mehjoor, Coke Studios twist to a traditional folk song of love and separation has earned thousands of young admirers in the valley.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa's 'Lahore' crosses 500 million views in just six months

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s blockbuster song, Lahore has garnered 500 million views on YouTube to become the first Indian song to achieve this speedy feat in a short span of six months only. The happy singer expressed joy with fans in a tweet.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2018

‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes first Indian song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has crossed 500 million views to become the first Indian song to achieve this feat on YouTube.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2018

I enjoy my space on YouTube: Aishwarya Majmudar

MUMBAI: YouTube today has created a larger platform, connecting people across the world. Apart from entertainment, the platform introduces new talent. Aishwarya Majmudar who gained popularity from a music reality show in 2006-2007, today is a known artiste in the Gujarati music industry.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

I don't do covers just to gain fan attention: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: There are two types of singers in recent times, one who is into doing renditions to gain popularity and the other who does renditions to express their creativity. Sanah Moidutty belongs to the latter category.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 27: Music India garners good number

MUMBAI: In week 27 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Music India made a notable risread more

News
Radio Mirchi launches in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry and Warangal

MUMBAI: After the successful launch of its radio Station in Siliguri, West Bengal, last week, ENread more

News
Red FM: Dehradun gets its first radio station

MUMBAI: RED FM made a grand entry in the city of Doon Valley, Dehradun with its first radio statread more

News
PDL's management welcomes WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: And now it’s the turn of the digital music licensing firm - the Phonographic Digital Limread more

News
Hyderabad gets RedFM's retro Magic

MUMBAI: It’s hoping to create some magic in the city of pearls and nizams.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Arijit Singh croons soulful melody 'Tera Fitoor' for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number, Tera Fitoor for the upcoming Bollywood film, Genius. The song has a melodious essence. Besides...read more

2
XXXTentacion's murder case: Second suspect arrested

MUMBAI : The police has arrested a second suspect in rapper XXXTentacion's murder.According to police, 22-year-old Michael Boatwright was arrested...read more

3
AR Rahman on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'?

MUMBAI: Star Plus Dil Hai Hindustani 2, a music reality show that transcends all borders and upholds Indian pride by bringing together all...read more

4
Thursday Throwback: Singers go down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Walking down the memory lane and going through pictures of your younger days is a favourite activity of all. Every picture comes with a...read more

5
T-Series song 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on Billboard

MUMBAI: It’s quite rare for a Bollywood song to make an appearance on International charts like Billboard. But, recently, the track, Dilbar has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group