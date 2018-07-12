Covers aren't meant to replace the original: Sanah

MUMBAI : Singer Sanah Moidutty, popular as the voice behind the songs of Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro, likes to come up with her own version of hit numbers but says they are not meant to replace the original ones.

I do covers of songs that I love and I enjoy the process. It's fun to interpret songs you love. Plus, you can instantly connect with the audience with your renditions if done right. Having said that, I'm not going to restrict myself only to covers. If I feel there's a good original, I'll definitely be putting it up on my (YouTube) channel, Sanah told IANS in an email interview.

What about comparisons?

"Comparison is bound to happen. But covers are not meant to replace the original. It's just an artiste's interpretation of a song or a tribute to it. Hence, I don't get affected by the comparison," she said.

Shyama Meghame, which was originally sung by KS Chithra, was an instant hit amongst fans. It had crossed 1.5 million views in just two weeks of its release in May.

Her latest cover song is Sreeragamo.

Does she prefer doing cover songs as it gives the freedom to choose the type of tracks that she wants?

"As much as I enjoy doing a version of a song I love, I equally enjoy recording for films as I get to learn a lot from the lack of familiarity," said Sanah, who has worked with composers like A.R Rahman and Vishal-Shekhar.

She is happy with the way things are working for her.

"In fact, I think I'm really fortunate to have worked with amazing music composers at an early stage, to be managed by Ben Thomas who has always guided me, to be having an amazing audio and video team for YouTube, an amazing live band from Chennai and a family that's always been supportive of everything.

The right people make your journey good. The musical journey is about many more things too, other than music, she said.

(Source: IANS)