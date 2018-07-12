RadioandMusic
News |  12 Jul 2018 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit Singh croons soulful melody 'Tera Fitoor' for 'Genius'

MUMBAI: Arijit Singh has crooned the romantic number, Tera Fitoor for the upcoming Bollywood film, Genius.

The song has a melodious essence. Besides, Arijit’s soulful vocal, the music, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, is catchy. The use of tabla in the score makes the composition a soulful rendition.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the song features debutant Utkarsh Sharma and Ishita Chauhan, the lead actors of the movie. The lyrics of this romantic song are penned by Kumaar.

Watch the song here:

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is slated to release on 24 August 2018.

Tags
Arijit Singh Tera Fitoor Genius Himesh Reshammiya Anil Sharma Kumaar Bollywood Ishita Chauhan Utkarsh Sharma
