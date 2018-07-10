RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2018 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol 10: Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik remind 'Vada Pav' lover Neha of her diet

MUMBAI: Monsoon is here and who doesn’t want to settle down with a hot cuppa and some equally hot, but, tasty food? Well, this scenario was witnessed on the sets of Indian Idol 10 as the judges were seen craving for Mumbai’s best street food.

Every local Mumbaikar loves Vada Pav and our judges are no different. Soon, the aroma of Vada Pav and strong cutting chai took over the entire set! Neha, who is a big fan of this famous street food, couldn’t control and ended up eating two Vada Pavs.

Well, the gourmet in Neha was tickled by both Vishal and Anuji, who were seen pulling her leg. They were also seen reminding the singer about her diet, while she was busy soothing her cravings. Eventually, Anu and Vishal too had their share of extra Vada Pavs.

A source on the set revealed, "It was indeed a fun to see these judges eating Vada Pav, who are otherwise very conscious about eating oily food. Neha was the first who decided to go on a Vada Pav break and later Vishal and Anuji joined her along with the crew. It was a perfect weather on the set with piping hot chai and some mouth-watering Vada Pavs.”

The terrific trio Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik are a super blend, bringing out their expertise and enjoying their time on the show to the fullest. But, with Indian Idol 10, the three judges don’t have time to rest as they are busy selecting the best talent, who will be the next face of the biggest singing platform.

Well, we hope that this Vada Pav feast indeed added spark in their busy schedules.

