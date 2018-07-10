RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2018 11:30 |  By RnMTeam

Grande defends her, Bieber's rapid engagement

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, who has taken her relationship with Pete Davidson to the next level, has defended her and singer Justin Bieber's rapid engagement to reality television personality Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber reportedly got engaged to Baldwin on July 7 in Bahamas, while Grande and Davidson got engaged just a month after it was revealed they were dating.

A social media user made the Scooter Braun connection, pointing out how both Bieber and Grande share the same manager, reports eonline.com.

The tweet from the fan read, "First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin...the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder."

To this, Grande wrote: "You do realise we are human beings who love and have lives...right...?" "And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost ab our health and happiness?"

"Love is lit," she added. "S--t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. U deserve it."

The Twitter exchange was later deleted.

(Source: IANS)

Justin Bieber Ariana Grande social media Scooter Braun Bahamas engagements
