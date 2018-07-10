RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2018 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Ehsaan Noorani debuts as singer with 'Pardesiya'

MUMBAI: The newest song, Pardesiya from the Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is out. Sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Hemant Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar, the song marks the singing debut of music composer Ehsaan.

Watch the song here:

The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Shankar Mahadevan tweeted about the song.

The song shows Hockey player, Sandeep Singh, played by Diljeeet Dosanjh’s phase post being paralysed from his hip. Ehsaan, Shankar and other singers have done justice with the singing. Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have created a melodious music for the song that also has some classical singing. The use of tablas adds to the feel of this emotional song. Ehsaan has done a fabulous job as a singer.

The lyrics of Pardesiya are penned by Gulzar. Soorma is slated to release on 13 July 2018.

Tags
Ehsaan Noorani Shankar Mahadevan Hemant Brijwasi Taapsee Pannu hockey player Sandeep Singh singing Gulzar Soorma
Related news
News | 05 Jul 2018

Indian folk music losing its glory, revival essential

MUMBAI: India, a melting pot of multiple music forms, is known for its art and culture. While we have accepted foreign music with open arms, we are somewhere losing the glory of our own form of music. The folk music and musicians in remote areas are losing their way.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

I don't do covers just to gain fan attention: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: There are two types of singers in recent times, one who is into doing renditions to gain popularity and the other who does renditions to express their creativity. Sanah Moidutty belongs to the latter category.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2018

'Good Man Di...' has a happy vibe: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

MUMBAI: Good Man Di Laaltain, sung by Sukhwinder Singh for the film Soorma, has a very happy vibe, say composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy.Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, essayed by Diljit Dosanjh.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

'Soorma Anthem' trends at #1 on Twitter

MUMBAI: Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track is on a trend spree as within a short span of time the track is well appreciated by folks. The song manifests great value crossing 17 million views in just 24 hours.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; to air ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Srinagar, Radio Mirchi launched its new station in Siliguriread more

News
Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in tread more

News
Established artists come with fan following: Vinit Thakkar

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group India and South Asia & EMI Records India Senior Vice Presidentread more

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Fever FM: Alia Bhat's favorite RJ Sidhu's show enters eighth year

MUMBAI: When you leave work in the evening distressed and tune into Fever 104 FM, you hear a friendly voice that soothes your soul. That baritone,...read more

2
Grande defends her, Bieber's rapid engagement

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, who has taken her relationship with Pete Davidson to the next level, has defended her and singer Justin Bieber's rapid...read more

3
Camila Cabello teases make-up line

MUMBAI; Singer Camila Cabello is creating a cosmetics line for a make-up giant.The Havana hit-maker revealed on her Instagram and Twitter accounts...read more

4
DJ Sam Feldt forced to cancel summer tour dates following scooter accident

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ/Producer Sam Feldt recently sustained injuries, including a broken leg after a scooter accident in his home country. On 12 July Sam...read more

5
Chris Young heads to 'Good Morning America'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will hang out in New York next month for a pair of TV appearances on Good Morning America and Live...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group