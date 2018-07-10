Ehsaan Noorani debuts as singer with 'Pardesiya'

MUMBAI: The newest song, Pardesiya from the Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is out. Sung by Ehsaan Noorani, Shankar Mahadevan, Hemant Brijwasi, Sahil Akhtar and Shehnaz Akhtar, the song marks the singing debut of music composer Ehsaan.

Watch the song here:

The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Shankar Mahadevan tweeted about the song.

The song shows Hockey player, Sandeep Singh, played by Diljeeet Dosanjh’s phase post being paralysed from his hip. Ehsaan, Shankar and other singers have done justice with the singing. Music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have created a melodious music for the song that also has some classical singing. The use of tablas adds to the feel of this emotional song. Ehsaan has done a fabulous job as a singer.

The lyrics of Pardesiya are penned by Gulzar. Soorma is slated to release on 13 July 2018.