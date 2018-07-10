RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2018 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

'Dil Hai Hindustani' is a great learning process for me as well: Badshah

MUMBAI: The Tarefaan fame Badshah who is currently judging Dil Hai Hindustani 2 with co-judges Sunidhi Chauhan and Pritam Chakraborty is all set for the journey of the show. "Dil Hai Hindustani is a huge inspiration because it shows us the Magic of Bollywood,” said an overwhelmed Badshah

Badshah further stated, “It is always inspiring to watch these young and talented artists in their own right come upon stage so confidently and perform.”

The DJ Waley Babu who was a part of season 1 added, “I have seen some of the biggest talents come stage. It’s heart warming to see so many contestants who are not Indian but have embraced and practised India music like their own.”

Well it was quite interesting to see all three of them judging the show, on being asked about the ‘situation the judging panel has to go through’ Badshah said, “We are all always having fun, but it’s a tough job. Each one of us goes through turmoil when we have to eliminate someone. The season is tougher this time with Sunidhi ma’am and Pritam Da guiding each performance technically. It’s a great learning process for me as well.”

Badshah was also seen releasing his song Tere Naal Nachna which has become a hit crossing 25 million views, he thanks his fans for this huge success, My fans love the best in music and that’s what I strive with every song release. It’s just amazing to touch these many views. It’s amazing to see the boys Raghav,Punit, Dharmesh and Piyush grow to such heights, and Aathiya brings the perfect spice to the music video.”

Lastly, the rapper revealed he has a debut album coming up in August, “It’s the biggest project I have worked on and a lot of new music coming up.”

Tags
Dil Hai Hindustani 2 Sunidhi Chauhan Pritam Chakraborty Badshah Tere Naal Nachna
Related news
News | 05 Jul 2018

Badshah's Mithun Chakraborty moment in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Badshah’s most awaited dance number, Tere Naal Nachna is finally out. The rapper is seen grooving with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and dancers-turned actors, Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in the song.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

'Hath Chumme' crosses ten million views

MUMBAI: The latest Punjabi hit Chumme, by Desi Melodies, has crossed ten million views.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah makes this dancer play drums on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'

MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some catchy elements to keep you glued to the television sets.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming Dharmesh Ingle, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal starrer, Nawabzaade.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Sunidhi found it tough to mould voice in 'Badhiya' song

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan says the Main badhiya tu bhi badhiya song for Sanju captures the era of retro music, and that it was tough for her to get the tone right.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Songdew announces the appointment of Shweta Rathee as President

MUMBAI: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with their read more

Press Releases
Sony Music relaunches arista records with hitmaker David Massey

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer today announced the relaunch of Arista Records read more

News
Daler Mehendi's 'Tun Tunak Tun' stands behind the change of Shemaroo Entertainment’s new logo

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment has been a household name for more than five decades now with theread more

News
Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; to air ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Srinagar, Radio Mirchi launched its new station in Siliguriread more

News
Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Chota Sa Fasana' is the newest travel anthem sung by Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Irfaan Khan's upcoming release Karwaan has released its first song, Chota Sa Fasana. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song takes us on a...read more

2
‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes first Indian song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has crossed 500 million views to become the...read more

3
Beyonce, Sheeran, Jay-Z to pay tribute to Mandela

MUMBAI: Singers Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z and Ed Sheeran will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honour of Nelson Mandela in South Africa on...read more

4
Raghu Dixit and Benny Dayal croon Malayalam dance number for Koode's next

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, recently released a dance song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode on...read more

5
Grande defends her, Bieber's rapid engagement

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, who has taken her relationship with Pete Davidson to the next level, has defended her and singer Justin Bieber's rapid...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group