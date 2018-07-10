'Dil Hai Hindustani' is a great learning process for me as well: Badshah

MUMBAI: The Tarefaan fame Badshah who is currently judging Dil Hai Hindustani 2 with co-judges Sunidhi Chauhan and Pritam Chakraborty is all set for the journey of the show. "Dil Hai Hindustani is a huge inspiration because it shows us the Magic of Bollywood,” said an overwhelmed Badshah

Badshah further stated, “It is always inspiring to watch these young and talented artists in their own right come upon stage so confidently and perform.”

The DJ Waley Babu who was a part of season 1 added, “I have seen some of the biggest talents come stage. It’s heart warming to see so many contestants who are not Indian but have embraced and practised India music like their own.”

Well it was quite interesting to see all three of them judging the show, on being asked about the ‘situation the judging panel has to go through’ Badshah said, “We are all always having fun, but it’s a tough job. Each one of us goes through turmoil when we have to eliminate someone. The season is tougher this time with Sunidhi ma’am and Pritam Da guiding each performance technically. It’s a great learning process for me as well.”

Badshah was also seen releasing his song Tere Naal Nachna which has become a hit crossing 25 million views, he thanks his fans for this huge success, My fans love the best in music and that’s what I strive with every song release. It’s just amazing to touch these many views. It’s amazing to see the boys Raghav,Punit, Dharmesh and Piyush grow to such heights, and Aathiya brings the perfect spice to the music video.”

Lastly, the rapper revealed he has a debut album coming up in August, “It’s the biggest project I have worked on and a lot of new music coming up.”