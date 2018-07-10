RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2018 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

'Chota Sa Fasana' is the newest travel anthem sung by Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Irfaan Khan's upcoming release Karwaan has released its first song, Chota Sa Fasana. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song takes us on a beautiful road trip to Ooty and Kochi.

Featuring Irfaan Khan along with Malayalam actor, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, the song is penned by the director of the film Akarsh Khurana while the melodious tunes are given by Anurag Saikia. Dulquer Salman is debuting in Bollywood with this movie.

Watch the song below:

Every traveller needs a perfect song, to be played, for its memorable journey and Chota Sa Fasana has those elements to become that travel anthem you are looking out for.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs, coming from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey that helps them in finding normalcy in their lives.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house, RSVP, in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3 August 2018.

Tags
Irfaan Khan Arijit Singh Karwaan Chota Sa Fasana Akarsh Khurana Anurag Saikia Dulquer Salmaan Mithila Palkar Ronnie Screwvala
Related news
News | 10 Jul 2018

You cannot do anything in Bollywood without a label backing: Composer Zain Khan

MUMBAI: When one hails from a musical family, it is expected to take up the same profession as if it is a family business. Composer Zain Khan was also in the same notion but his heart called for something different.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2018

Cassettes to digital platform: Udit Narayan feels good about journey

MUMBAI : Popular singer Udit Narayan, whose songs have regaled the young and the old alike, says he feels wonderful that his journey has spanned from the time music was distributed on cassettes to now when digital distribution is helping the industry evolve everyday.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

We don't groom musicians well in India: Pritam

MUMBAI: In India, people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally, says popular Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen judging the second season of music reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Stuck in rains and missing bae? Then these songs are for you!

MUMBAI: Since, the past two days, Mumbai has been witnessing a heavy downpour. And, being stuck in rains is one of the most boring experiences, especially, if you are not along with your partner.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

World Music Day: Dive into the history and cheers to the global music celebration

MUMBAI: How do you celebrate a celebration in itself? Maybe thinking of the same, the erstwhile Minister of Culture, France, Jack Lang first organised a festival in Paris 35 years ago.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Songdew announces the appointment of Shweta Rathee as President

MUMBAI: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with their read more

Press Releases
Sony Music relaunches arista records with hitmaker David Massey

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment CEO Rob Stringer today announced the relaunch of Arista Records read more

News
Daler Mehendi's 'Tun Tunak Tun' stands behind the change of Shemaroo Entertainment’s new logo

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment has been a household name for more than five decades now with theread more

News
Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; to air ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Srinagar, Radio Mirchi launched its new station in Siliguriread more

News
Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Beyonce, Sheeran, Jay-Z to pay tribute to Mandela

MUMBAI: Singers Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z and Ed Sheeran will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honour of Nelson Mandela in South Africa on...read more

2
Raghu Dixit and Benny Dayal croon Malayalam dance number for Koode's next

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, recently released a dance song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode on...read more

3
Grande defends her, Bieber's rapid engagement

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande, who has taken her relationship with Pete Davidson to the next level, has defended her and singer Justin Bieber's rapid...read more

4
Rapper G-Eazy denied entry into Canada

MUMBAI: Rapper and record producer Gerald Earl Gillum, popularly known as G-Eazy, was denied entry into Canada as he landed here to perform at a...read more

5
My motive is to bring a new dimension of fun and innovation to the music industry: Shivrani Somaia

MUMBAI: Shivrani Somaia, a UK based creative entrepreneur's life has been revolving around composing and singing songs that have touched a lot of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group