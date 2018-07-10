'Chota Sa Fasana' is the newest travel anthem sung by Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Irfaan Khan's upcoming release Karwaan has released its first song, Chota Sa Fasana. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song takes us on a beautiful road trip to Ooty and Kochi.

Featuring Irfaan Khan along with Malayalam actor, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, the song is penned by the director of the film Akarsh Khurana while the melodious tunes are given by Anurag Saikia. Dulquer Salman is debuting in Bollywood with this movie.

Watch the song below:

Every traveller needs a perfect song, to be played, for its memorable journey and Chota Sa Fasana has those elements to become that travel anthem you are looking out for.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs, coming from different walks of life. They are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey that helps them in finding normalcy in their lives.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's creative production house, RSVP, in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3 August 2018.