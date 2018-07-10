RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2018

Camila Cabello teases make-up line

MUMBAI; Singer Camila Cabello is creating a cosmetics line for a make-up giant.

The Havana hit-maker revealed on her Instagram and Twitter accounts that she will create a line for L'Oreal, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I have got a secret I can't wait to tell you," she teased and then shared images of herself wearing metallic make-up.

"Havana. L'Oreal Paris USA... make-up coming soon. CamilaxLOreal."

L'Oreal also shared the same pictures and teased on their social media accounts: "Topping the charts is not all Camila Cabello has been up to... CamilaxLOreal."

It is not yet known when the 21-year-old star will release her collection, or what products will feature in the line.

(Source: IANS)

