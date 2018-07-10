RadioandMusic
Bieber, Baldwin confirm engagement

MUMBAI: Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber has confirmed he got engaged to model and television personality Hailey Baldwin, saying he is in love with everything about her.

Bieber, 24, wrote a post confessing his love via Instagram, reports TMZ. 

"I am so in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. You're the love of my life Hailey Baldwin, and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. I will always put you first," he wrote.

"I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he added.

The couple got engaged in Bahamas on 7 July.

Explaining the significance behind the date, "We got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection."

In response to Bieber's open acknowledgement about his love, Baldwin left a tweet, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

(Source: IANS)

