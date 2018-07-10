RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2018 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Awards make artistes feel their struggle was worthwhile: Anuradha Paudwal

MUMBAI: Veteren singer Anuradha Paudwal, who was felicitated at Britain's House of Commons for her contribution to music and charitable initiatives, says awards and accolades are an acknowledgement of artistes' struggles.

"Music is my lifeline and when adulation and respect come from unexpected quarters, that too an invitation to be acknowledged in the historic and prestigious eight-decade old House of Commons, it does feel great," Anuradha said in a statement to IANS.

"I sing for those who love music. And the love, warmth and reciprocation makes me feel honoured and respected. It is these moments that make us artistes feel that our struggle was well worth its while," added the National Award-winning singer who has sung in Bollywood movies like Aashiqui, Ram Lakhan, Saajan and Dil, besides having an array of devotional songs to her credit.

As of now, she is on a tour to the UK and Australia.

"I am awaiting my next destinations Sri Lanka and the US. The tour is with Kumar Sanu with whom I share great respect and rapport," she said.

On the music front, she says "there is a very interesting devotional project on Adi Shankaracharya's works".

"It is still in its formative stage but it is an amazingly fulfilling musical tribute," said Anuradha.

She also wants to give back to society. "I support martyrs' families, aid villages which lack basic infrastructure and do my little bit. God has been kind and I want to pay it forward."

(Source: IANS)

