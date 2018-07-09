RadioandMusic
Jubin Nautiyal croons second Telugu song 'Adbhutam'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest song, Humnava Mere, has crooned a Telugu song. Titled, Adbhutam, the song is from the upcoming Telugu movie, Lover.

Talking about the song, Jubin said, “Adbhutam came to me when Bollywood composer and friend, Tanishk Bagchi called me and asked if I want to sing regional with his first south song. Tanishk is a good composer and I have done special songs with him in my career, so I said, ‘let's do it’,” told an excited Jubin.

Further speaking about the song, Jubin told, “Adbhutam is a brilliant song and after Thelusaa, this song made me want to sing in a language."

Jubin who believes in blurring the language barrier, further added, “I choose the songs the melodies in depth and when I heard Adbhutam I loved it. It was an easy going song about young love and smiles, there is nothing in the song one would not like. Well produced and executed I must say.’’

Jubin, who has sung in Telugu for the second time, shared, “My voice first got introduced to the south market with a song called Thelusaa Thelusaa from Allu Arjun starer, Sarronaidu. The song later became the Gerua of South. After that, I started enjoying the richness in the music of South.”

The singer also shared the trailer of the song on his social media handle.

Adbhutam is a beautiful song that has a youthful flavour. The lyrical audio of the song is out, though the video song is yet-to-be-released. The song has a soothing melody created with the help of different instruments.

Jubin, who is known for crooning with perfection also shared about his method of singing in an unknown language, “I write the language in English and learn phonetics. And, just before the recording, I think of what I am meaning to say and sing it.”

Tune into the lyrical video here:

The lyrics of the soulful melody are penned by Shree Mani and the song will be released soon on Aditya Music. The movie stars Raj Tarun and Riddhi Kumar, on whom, Adbhutam is featured.

