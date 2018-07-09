RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jul 2018 16:19 |  By RnMTeam

Fever FM: Alia Bhat's favorite RJ Sidhu's show enters eighth year

MUMBAI: When you leave work in the evening distressed and tune into Fever 104 FM, you hear a friendly voice that soothes your soul. That baritone, yet friendly voice, is of none other than RJ Sidhu, whose popular show, Nana Chi Tang has entered its eighth year.

A show that was conceptualized seven years ago still captivates the audience with its charm and rocking music. Inspired by the popular Marathi slang, Nana Chi Tang, the show urged people to not ‘give a damn’ about their problems, which is actually the meaning of the phrase.

Speaking about the show, RJ Sidhu said, "We are basically trying to tell the audience to not 'give a damn' about their problems, but stay happy. We try connecting with them and give them a chance to share their problems. For example, consider a working professional, who is stressed about his/her deadlines or targets. We advise him/her to chill and enjoy the moment."

“Our intention is to engage listeners with a show that relieves stress and makes him/her forget their office stress and worries so that they can go back home in the same mood they left for work," adds RJ Sidhu aka Siddharth as the show turns seven.

The unique thing is that an RJ, who isn't originally from Maharashtra, has been hosting this show and has got the vibe right.

While, the listener base, for the show, has widened greatly, Sidhu's equally popular word, Lalantap has become a popular hashtag on social media. On this, he shares, "It’s a word used in Uttar Pradesh and broadly North India, to describe a feeling or state of happiness."

It is no secret that RJ Sidhu has been adored by the audience, but, recently a famous Bollywood actress became his big fan! Actually, the current reigning superstar of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, recently visited Fever FM to promote her latest film, Raazi and we learnt that she couldn't stop gushing over RJ Sidhu.

"It was a great moment and feeling. When someone like her tells and compliments you, it’s a euphoric moment. During our interaction with the entire star cast and director of Raazi, she stopped me and gave this compliment and we were on AIR at that time," exclaimed Sidhu.

Looking back at his journey, Sidhu shares, "I never wanted to be an RJ, I was more interested in acting. Although, my theatre coach from my hometown, Jaipur, told me that I have a good voice and I should give Radio a try. I was rejected initially. However, the same management was present at an inter-collegiate competition, I was hosting. The minute I stepped off the stage, they offered me a job as an RJ."

Having started his RJing innings in Jaipur FM Channel for an afternoon slot to being an RJ for a prime slot in the city of dreams, Mumbai, Sidhu has come a long way.

Spotting the difference of being an RJ in both cities, Sidhu says, "Mumbai is very fast paced, while people in other cities, of India, have that patience and time for everything."

On his future plans, Sidhu concludes, "I would love to experiment. I have also done short films too, but, now radio is my base."

