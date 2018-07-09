RadioandMusic
Bieber shaves his moustache

MUMBAI : Pop star Justin Bieber has shaved his moustache. He debuted his new look while hanging out with model Hailey Baldwin.

According to fans who ran into the singer, Baldwin made him shave his moustache, reports aceshowbiz.com.

One fan tweeted: We were all excited he shaved his moustache and he said 'Yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know. Haha'.

Another shared: Okay, I just found out that yes it's true Hailey did make him shave the moustache but he tried to deny that she did.

Bieber's fans had been complaining about his moustache and shoulder-length hair before he shaved his facial hair.

(Source: IANS)

