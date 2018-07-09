RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jul 2018 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Bieber, Baldwin engaged

MUMBAI :  Canadian singer, actor and songwriter Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin have got engaged in Bahamas, according to US media reports.

The Baby hitmaker proposed to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas on July 7, reports TMZ.

Citing two eyewitness accounts, TMZ said everyone was at a restaurant on the property doing salsa dancing when Bieber's security told everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen. Then Bieber proposed in front of everyone.

Another source told TMZ that the couple got engaged that night.

Bieber and Baldwin have been seeing each other again for a month now. They are no strangers to each other as they had been dating once earlier and came back together after Bieber and Selena Gomez broke up.

While no word has come about the engagement from Bieber or his lady love directly, the former's parents seemed to be excited about something new.

His father Jeremy posted a photograph of the young music star and wrote: "Justin Bieber, proud is an understatement. Excited for the next chapter!"

Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette tweeted: "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin TMZ baby
Related news
News | 09 Jul 2018

Bieber shaves his moustache

MUMBAI : Pop star Justin Bieber has shaved his moustache. He debuted his new look while hanging out with model Hailey Baldwin.According to fans who ran into the singer, Baldwin made him shave his moustache, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2018

In India, actors carry a lot more weight than musicians: Parichay

MUMBAI: One classic song to be gushed with another creation always faces skepticism. However, singer Parichay's efforts pay off infusing Tum Mile, an M M Keeravani track with his own composition Jeeya Mar Ke. Parichay shares the journey.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

Selena Gomez is being positive

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Selena Gomez feels it is important for her to de-stress her life after an eventful past year.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2018

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin seen holding hands in public

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber and television personality Hailey Baldwin were looking rather romantic despite neither confirming they are dating again.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2018

Chart-topping rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

MUMBAI: US rapper XXXTentacion, who shot to fame with consecutive hit albums, has been killed aged 20.He was reportedly shopping for a motorcycle in south Florida when a gunman opened fire on his vehicle, reported BBC.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; launches ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Srinagar, Radio Mirchi launched its new station in Siliguriread more

News
Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in tread more

News
Established artists come with fan following: Vinit Thakkar

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group India and South Asia & EMI Records India Senior Vice Presidentread more

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raghu Dixit and Benny Dayal croon Malayalam dance number for Koode's next

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, recently released a dance song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode on...read more

2
‘Tere Naal Nachna’ crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: Be it Tarefaan or Kala Chashma, almost every Badshah song has become a rage. And, now the rapper-turned-singer’s recently released song, Tere...read more

3
‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes first Indian song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has crossed 500 million views to become the...read more

4
Jubin Nautiyal croons second Telugu song 'Adbhutam'

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal, who is currently basking in the success of his latest song, Humnava Mere, has crooned a Telugu song. Titled, Adbhutam, the...read more

5
Fever FM: Alia Bhat's favorite RJ Sidhu's show enters eighth year

MUMBAI: When you leave work in the evening distressed and tune into Fever 104 FM, you hear a friendly voice that soothes your soul. That baritone,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group