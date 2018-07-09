RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jul 2018 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Bappi Lahiri collaborates with Indo-American singer for ‘Music Room’

MUMBAI: King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri has collaborated with Indo-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi for his next album, Music Room. The album also features the talented duo.

Speaking about the same, Bappi Lahiri said, “I have collaborated with Indo-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi for Music Room, whose music is arranged and produced by my son, Bappa Lahiri.”

“It comprises of my six most-popular compositions that are remixed by Bappa,” he further added.

The album is produced by Palakurthi’s Juju Productions, marking her company’s first launch.

Popular as the Indian nightingale of England, Anuradha thanked Bappi Lahiri, earlier in a Facebook post.

The release date of the album is yet-to-be-confirmed though mentioned Jan 2018 in the post.

Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Kalakurthi’s live performance, last year, at Norwood High School Auditorium in Norwood, MA was sold out. Title, Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Palakurthi - Koi Yahaan Naache Naache, the show was held on 28 October 2017. 

