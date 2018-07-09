‘Tere Naal Nachna’ crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: Be it Tarefaan or Kala Chashma, almost every Badshah song has become a rage. And, now the rapper-turned-singer’s recently released song, Tere Naal Nachna, has crossed 20 million views on YouTube, in a short span of time, to become a massive hit. It is Badshah’s second song as a singer.

Tere Naal Nachna, the party number has been sung by Badshah and Sunanda Sharma, whose vocals have just added that spark to the track.

The DJ Waley Babu composer has totally stolen the show in the track alongside Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who happens to bop on the peppy tunes.

Produced by T-Series project, Tere Naal Nachna, which is already a chartbuster, is anticipated to enter the ‘100 million views list’, on YouTube, owing to its grooving popularity.

Tere Naal Nachna is featured in the upcoming movie Nawabzaade starring Dharmesh Yelande, Puneet. J. Pathak and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It also has a cameo by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and is slated to release on 27 July 2018.