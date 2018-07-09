RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jul 2018 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

‘Tere Naal Nachna’ crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: Be it Tarefaan or Kala Chashma, almost every Badshah song has become a rage. And, now the rapper-turned-singer’s recently released song, Tere Naal Nachna, has crossed 20 million views on YouTube, in a short span of time, to become a massive hit. It is Badshah’s second song as a singer.

Click here to view the song:

Tere Naal Nachna, the party number has been sung by Badshah and Sunanda Sharma, whose vocals have just added that spark to the track.

Also Read: Badshah's Mithun Chakraborty moment in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

 The DJ Waley Babu composer has totally stolen the show in the track alongside Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who happens to bop on the peppy tunes.

Produced by T-Series project, Tere Naal Nachna, which is already a chartbuster, is anticipated to enter the ‘100 million views list’, on YouTube, owing to its grooving popularity.

Tere Naal Nachna is featured in the upcoming movie Nawabzaade starring Dharmesh Yelande, Puneet. J. Pathak and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It also has a cameo by Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and is slated to release on 27 July 2018.

Tags
DJ Waley Babu T-Series Sunanda Sharma Kala Chashma Tarefaan J. Pathak Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor Athiya Shetty
Related news
News | 06 Jul 2018

Guru Randhawa reveals first look of Punjabi song 'Aaja Ni Aaja' featuring Gippy Garewal

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa recently revealed the first look of his upcoming Punjabi song, Aaja Ni Aaja, on social media. The song is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko and will be releasing on 20 July 2018.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

Badshah's Mithun Chakraborty moment in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Badshah’s most awaited dance number, Tere Naal Nachna is finally out. The rapper is seen grooving with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and dancers-turned actors, Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in the song.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Neha Kakkar willing to act, but has one condition

MUMBAI : It wasn't long ago when singer-composer Vishal Dadlani said Neha Kakkar is unbelievable in front of the camera. She says she is happy being a singer and that she will only take up acting if the offer is too good to refuse.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Alka Yagnik's vocals retained for 'Dilbar' remake

MUMBAI: A new T-Series release Dilbar, featuring John Abraham and Norah Fatehi from the upcoming movie, Satyameva Jayate happens to be a recreation of the song with a similar title from the 1999 movie Sirf Tum.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Humsafars: Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli to take their 'jodi' to next level

MUMBAI: Oh Humsafar, featuring Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli has garnered over 103 million views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi enters Siliguri; launches ‘Mirchi Insta Pyaar’

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Srinagar, Radio Mirchi launched its new station in Siliguriread more

News
Week 25: Radio Mirchi and Radio City witness progress in Delhi

MUMBAI:  As per Week 25, Radio City, BIG FM, Radio Mirchi and RED FM have witnessed changes in tread more

News
Established artists come with fan following: Vinit Thakkar

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group India and South Asia & EMI Records India Senior Vice Presidentread more

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bappi Lahiri collaborates with Indo-American singer for ‘Music Room’

MUMBAI: King of Disco, Bappi Lahiri has collaborated with Indo-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi for his next album, Music Room. The album also...read more

2
Rapper Mozzy arrested for illegal gun possession

MUMBAI : Rapper Timothy Mozzy Patterson, popularly known as Mozzy, was arrested for illegal gun possession here. The rapper was pulled up by the...read more

3
Ushuaïa Ibiza's essential compilation volume three is out now

MUMBAI: Do you want a little taste of what it’s like to experience a show at Ushuaïa Ibiza this year? Well here’s your chance, the world’s number...read more

4
XXXTentacion signed $10 mn deal before his death

MUMBAI :  Rapper XXXTentacion had signed a deal worth $10 million with music distributor Empire to release his next album before he was shot dead in...read more

5
‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes first Indian song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has crossed 500 million views to become the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group