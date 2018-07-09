‘Swag Se Swagat’ becomes first Indian song to cross 500 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The blockbuster song, Swag Se Swagat, featuring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has crossed 500 million views to become the first Indian song to achieve this feat on YouTube.

Sung magically by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, this upbeat dance number has been breaking as well as creating records since its release.

Speaking about the success of this party anthem, music producer Meghdeep Bose says, “This is so unreal for me. I feel so grateful to have produced a song like Swag Se Swagat.”

“It’s not just about having so many hits on YouTube, but the fact that I’ve been able to touch so many lives through my music. I thank Vishal and Shekhar for their trust in me,” he further added.

Choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, Swag Se Swagat, became the fastest Bollywood song ever to clock 200 million, 300 million and 400 million views on YouTube.

With catchy lyrics by Irshad Kamil and peppy beats composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the song holds a message of universal brotherhood, peace, and love, thus making it a global hit.

Shot on a picturesque Greek island, Swag Se Swagat has over two million likes on YouTube, which makes it the most liked Bollywood song on the online video streaming channel.

We hope, with time, this uber cool song from the blockbuster movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, makes more global records.