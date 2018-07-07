RJ Pritam's Bollywood playlist for rain stuck Mumbaikars
MUMBAI: Magic FM’s gem, RJ Pritam is famous for bringing forth the best of Bollywood numbers for the audience. The man, who is of the belief that Bollywood is irreplaceable, has a song for every occasion. So, we thought of grabbing a playlist for the current downpour. Here is a list of rain songs, suggested by RJ Pritam, for Mumbaikars to tune into when stuck in rains.
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan - Manzil
It’s Raining - Anu Malik
Tip Tip Barsa Paani - Mohra
Dekho Zara Dekho -Yeh Dillagi
Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki - Chandni