RJ Pritam's Bollywood playlist for rain stuck Mumbaikars

MUMBAI: Magic FM’s gem, RJ Pritam is famous for bringing forth the best of Bollywood numbers for the audience. The man, who is of the belief that Bollywood is irreplaceable, has a song for every occasion. So, we thought of grabbing a playlist for the current downpour. Here is a list of rain songs, suggested by RJ Pritam, for Mumbaikars to tune into when stuck in rains.

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan - Manzil

It’s Raining - Anu Malik

Tip Tip Barsa Paani - Mohra

Dekho Zara Dekho -Yeh Dillagi

Lagi Aaj Sawan Ki - Chandni