News |  07 Jul 2018 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Meet the duo behind 'Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya'

MUMBAI: The song Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, is still topping the charts and for the right reasons. Ranbir-Sonam’s onscreen chemistry, the hype around Sanju movie and the music itself is the talk of the town. The duo who composed this song is the namesake of each other, music composers Rohan-Rohan.

Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan met each other during composing jingles for a cartoon channel, Nickelodeon. "We had heard about each other, but we're not friends. And suddenly, we started working for jingles for a cartoon channel," says Rohan Pradhan. 

Rohan Gokhale continues, "Then we composed for two Marathi movies, and now here we are."

One of the Marathi movies, they worked for was Priyanka Chopra's production Ventilator, for which Priyanka herself rendered version of a song Baba. Reminiscing the experience with her, both resonate the same feeling, "It was amazing. Initially, we had just three hours and were recording on Skype. She went out of her way and recorded for eight hours to make sure that the song is right."

Soon life threw a pleasant surprise to them in form of working with the most coveted director in Bollywood, Raju Hirani and that too for high profile project like Sanju - a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.  

The song that they composed is set in 80's and thus has a very retro feel to it. "The concept was pre-decided as the situation that Ranbir 's character would be lip syncing. It was a part of the process to decide that there would be a slight nasal tone singing for the song, to get the vibe right," share Pradhan.

Post the phenomenal success of Sanju soundtrack, the duo looks forward to some exciting work. Gokhale shares, "We are working on two more Marathi movies and talks are on for a couple of Bollywood movies too, but we can't share details."

The duo sign off saying, "We are planning for some independent music too, as we had done a single right at the beginning of our career called Zindagi. We plan to continue working towards this too, but right set up, video and everything else has to be in place."

