Kailash Kher calls 'Sreekant's Surfira' - a group of strong musicians

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher, who is launching two new bands today, AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday, talks about Sreenkant’s Surfira, a band that was launched a year ago on this day.

Also Read: Kailash Kher to launch two bands on his b'day

Kailash says, “Sreekant’s Surfira has always performed passionately to whatever kind of music they sing/play while incorporating Ghazal, Sufi and Bollywood. It really does not matter where they perform as they are a group of very strong musicians and Sreekant’s voice has the melody, which is always soothing to hear.”

Also Read: Work ethic is one trait that we strive to emulate from Kailash Ji (Kher): Sreekant's Surfira band

Speaking about his journey with the band so far, Kailash said, “From North-East till down South to both private and governmental events, Sreekant’s Surfira has seen the lights of all the highest and known festivals of India. The unstoppable band is working on many projects and also producing film music.”

Lastly, on being asked what advice he would give the band members, the independent singer told, “In a world of glitters and glamour, sometimes too much shine can also blind you. So, I want to advise them to stay true to themselves and never leave their passion.”