RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jul 2018 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher calls 'Sreekant's Surfira' - a group of strong musicians

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher, who is launching two new bands today, AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday, talks about Sreenkant’s Surfira, a band that was launched a year ago on this day.

Also Read: Kailash Kher to launch two bands on his b'day

Kailash says, “Sreekant’s Surfira has always performed passionately to whatever kind of music they sing/play while incorporating Ghazal, Sufi and Bollywood. It really does not matter where they perform as they are a group of very strong musicians and Sreekant’s voice has the melody, which is always soothing to hear.”

Also Read: Work ethic is one trait that we strive to emulate from Kailash Ji (Kher): Sreekant's Surfira band

Speaking about his journey with the band so far, Kailash said, “From North-East till down South to both private and governmental events, Sreekant’s Surfira has seen the lights of all the highest and known festivals of India. The unstoppable band is working on many projects and also producing film music.”

Lastly, on being asked what advice he would give the band members, the independent singer told, “In a world of glitters and glamour, sometimes too much shine can also blind you. So, I want to advise them to stay true to themselves and never leave their passion.”

Tags
Kailash Kher Birthday Special NCPA Naye Parinde Nayi Udaan Band Baja ghazal Sufi Bollywood Sreekant's Surfira Singer
Related news
News | 07 Jul 2018

RJ Pritam's Bollywood playlist for rain stuck Mumbaikars

MUMBAI: Magic FM’s gem, RJ Pritam is famous for bringing forth the best of Bollywood numbers for the audience. The man, who is of the belief that Bollywood is irreplaceable, has a song for every occasion. So, we thought of grabbing a playlist for the current downpour.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

Bollywood is irreplaceable: RJ Pritam, Magic FM

MUMBAI: In India, radio has been playing, predominantly, Bollywood songs for years now and credit goes to RJs like RJ Pritam, who bring life to these world famous numbers.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Rahman, Pritam's frequent collaborator Suzanne D'Mello to release her debut album

MUMBAI : Singer Suzanne DMello, who has often worked with popular composers like A.R. Rahman, Pritam and Salim-Sulaiman in her almost three-decade-long music career, is excited about her debut album which will have an R&B soul.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming Dharmesh Ingle, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal starrer, Nawabzaade.

read more
(Photo Credit: Akhil's Facebook Page)
News | 03 Jul 2018

I still have to struggle every day: Akhil Sachdeva

MUMBAI: He has given one of the biggest hits of 2017 to Bollywood in the form of Humsafar and has taken the maximum awards for the song featured in Badrinath Ki Dulhania but singer Akhil Sachdeva says that he still has to struggle every day in Bollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

News
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstandread more

Press Releases
Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official Fread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd gets featured in Top 10 ‘India’s Best Companies To Work'

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked eighth  amongst 100 best companies in read more

top# 5 articles

1
In India, actors carry a lot more weight than musicians: Parichay

MUMBAI: One classic song to be gushed with another creation always faces skepticism. However, singer Parichay's efforts pay off infusing Tum Mile,...read more

2
I enjoy my space on YouTube: Aishwarya Majmudar

MUMBAI: YouTube today has created a larger platform, connecting people across the world. Apart from entertainment, the platform introduces new...read more

3
RJ Pritam's Bollywood playlist for rain stuck Mumbaikars

MUMBAI: Magic FM’s gem, RJ Pritam is famous for bringing forth the best of Bollywood numbers for the audience. The man, who is of the belief that...read more

4
Kailash Kher calls 'Sreekant's Surfira' - a group of strong musicians

MUMBAI: Kailash Kher, who is launching two new bands today, AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday, talks about Sreenkant’s Surfira, a band that was...read more

5
'Fanney Khan' trailer a heartwarming ode to Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI :  "I couldn't be Mohammed Rafi. But I will make you Lata Mangeshkar," promises papa Anil Kapoor to his overweight screen daughter, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group