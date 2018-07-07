In India, actors carry a lot more weight than musicians: Parichay

MUMBAI: One classic song to be gushed with another creation always faces skepticism. However, singer Parichay's efforts pay off infusing Tum Mile, an M M Keeravani track with his own composition Jeeya Mar Ke. Parichay shares the journey.

"It was never part of the plan to have Tum Mile as a part of the song. I had composed the original song Jeeya Mar Ke back in 2015 and was going to release it by itself. However, one day while jamming in the studio in LA when I was working on my song Saare Mundeya Nu with Sean Kingston, I suddenly started singing Tum Mile along with the music out of nowhere and that's how it organically got incorporated into the song. Tum Mile is a 90's mega hit classic and one of my all time favourite Bollywood tunes and I'm glad it works so well with Jeeya Mar Ke."

Parichay continues, "This song is very close to me and probably my best track to date. It was initially picked up by two directors for two very big films but that didn't work out. Later, I recorded this song with a Bollywood actress in her voice as well but that project stalled. Eventually, I sang it in my own voice and reached out to Jonita Gandhi to sing the female parts."

The sensational Sangeet Samra features in the video to add glamour to this video. "One day I noticed this Punjabi model/actress from England with Pink hair that has a die-hard fan following. Her name is Sangeet Samra and thought she would look great in the video. We shot the video in the English countryside and although it was -5 degrees and obviously freezing cold, the project has come together really well and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The video is directed by Tejas Dattani who also directed the video for my previous single Let's Get The Party Started with Fazilpuria."

About co-singer Jonita, he says, "I have known Jonita for many years, since even before we started our careers in Bollywood. We are both from Toronto and had sung at several local shows together. Working with her was very relaxed and we recorded her bits in no time. She has a great range and this track needed that considering the scale of the song. I'm glad we could collaborate on this track."

After many successful tracks, Parichay has many exciting plans up ahead. "I've always enjoyed bringing the east and west together in my music. Last year, I was able to bring Nargis Fakhri and Kardinal Offishall in a song together and back in 2016 I had reached out to Sean Paul to feature in my song Peene Ki Tamanna for the film Loveshhuda but that didn't materialize. Those are the projects I enjoy most. I am currently working on a few songs for films with that plan in mind and can't wait to see them come to fruition soon."

He promises to continue the surprises, "I am also going to collaborate with one of India's top DJ's for a remix as well as an acoustic version of the song, but most importantly I'm planning a female version sung by a Bollywood actress. This version may also feature a mainstream artist but I can't give away all those details yet."

He observes the parity and similarity between India and the West, "A few years ago, the difference was substantial but it is great to see the independent music scene in India flourish over the last few years. There are still a few differences in terms of the roles the songwriters, producers and composers in a song, in the west compared to India. Even the way publishing etc works but that may change soon too. Also, for example, Justin Bieber is just as big a brand as Tom Cruise, but in India, an actor carries a lot more weight than musicians. Another difference I notice is that labels in India release all the music on their social media, i.e. YouTube channels but you probably wouldn't see that happen in North America. Rihanna's next single will most likely drop on her YouTube/ VEVO channel although it is being released by a major label. Having said that, every industry creates its own rules and in order to survive you have to able to adapt and play the game accordingly, until you get big enough to change it."

LA based Parichay would love to collaborate with many Indian artists. "India has an incredible amount of talent and there are several artists that I would love to work with. It would be dope to get in the studio with AR Rahman and Honey Singh because at the end of that studio session I know we would've created magic and then to add to the mix, maybe have someone like Kanye West feature in it."