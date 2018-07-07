RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Jul 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

I enjoy my space on YouTube: Aishwarya Majmudar

MUMBAI: YouTube today has created a larger platform, connecting people across the world. Apart from entertainment, the platform introduces new talent. Aishwarya Majmudar who gained popularity from a music reality show in 2006-2007, today is a known artiste in the Gujarati music industry. Interestingly, her thoughts about YouTube are similar to that mentioned above.

Talking about the projects she is working on, Aishwarya said, “I am focusing on the independent music that I plan to release on YouTube. I believe YouTube gives your super big space to explore what you really want to. So in terms of music, when it is a rendition and a cover is very easy to put your content because there is no liability to it and you can put out whatever comes to your heart. I enjoy my space on YouTube.”

Along with this, the singer is also doing some collaboration with artiste and she believes it will increase the horizon of audience and her fan following.

Apart from this, the singer is currently working on five tracks simultaneously from which two are original and three are cover songs.

One of the cover songs will be releasing on 18 July which is a rendition of the title track from the film Dhadak.

“The three cover songs are renditions of really old songs. These are the kind of songs that do not have any ownership/copyright, just like folk music. Amongst the three covers, two are Gujarati and one is a mix of Punjabi and Haryanvi. From the bunch of originals, one is a Punjabi song – that is a completely new audience for me though I have been singing Punjabi covers now,” she said.

She further added, “This original is written by me and composed by my friend. It is a beautiful melody about a girl at a stage when her heart gets naughty instead of the head.”

The next original track is with an interesting concept. It is a first of its kind Garba and EDM mix. “This track is inspired from the original garba Pankhida song. The word is constant in my track while the rest is written by me.  This will be released by next month and the Punjabi original track would be out in September/October,” said the singer.

Tags
Aishwarya Majmudar Dhadak Youtube EDM Pankhida
Related news
News | 28 Jun 2018

'Zingaat' from 'Dhadak' fails to match original song!

MUMBAI: The most awaited song of the year Zingaat from the upcoming Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dhadak is already out, and the audience responses are buzzing. With the song being the talk of the town, folks have already started comparing the two tracks.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2018

'Heeriye' crosses 100 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: The foot-tapping party song, Heeriye from the Salman Khan starrer, Race 3, has crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez in a party setup, the song is a rage among party goers. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

'Soorma Anthem' trends at #1 on Twitter

MUMBAI: Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track is on a trend spree as within a short span of time the track is well appreciated by folks. The song manifests great value crossing 17 million views in just 24 hours.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Sonu Kakkar calls sister Neha her 'rockstar' and brother Tony 'one man army'

MUMBAI: Sonu Kakkar, who recently released her single, Laga De Aag can’t stop praising her talented singer sister Neha Kakkar and composer, writer as well as singer brother Tony Kakkar. When asked about Neha, Sonu said, “She is my Rockstar. I really appreciate her talent.”

read more
News | 23 Jun 2018

Five Bollywood movie albums to look for in 2018

MUMBAI: The first half of 2018 is done and these six months have seen some of the major blockbusters with chart topping songs and album. Be it Raazi, Veere di Wedding, or now Sanju; each of these films gave smashing numbers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

News
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstandread more

Press Releases
Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official Fread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd gets featured in Top 10 ‘India’s Best Companies To Work'

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked eighth  amongst 100 best companies in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mumbai Chi Mulgi completes seven years at Fever FM

MUMBAI: RJ Urmin celebrates a successful run of seven years at Fever 104 FM, a story, indeed, to be proud of. She became a favourite among masses...read more

2
In India, actors carry a lot more weight than musicians: Parichay

MUMBAI: One classic song to be gushed with another creation always faces skepticism. However, singer Parichay's efforts pay off infusing Tum Mile,...read more

3
Guru Randhawa reveals first look of Punjabi song 'Aaja Ni Aaja' featuring Gippy Garewal

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa recently revealed the first look of his upcoming Punjabi song, Aaja Ni Aaja, on social media. The song is a part of the...read more

4
'Satyameva Jayate' to feature Tulsi's first collaboration with Atif

MUMBAI: It’s been a long time since Tulsi Kumar backed her vocals for Bollywood, though she kept entertaining the audience with her independent...read more

5
I enjoy my space on YouTube: Aishwarya Majmudar

MUMBAI: YouTube today has created a larger platform, connecting people across the world. Apart from entertainment, the platform introduces new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group