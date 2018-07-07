I enjoy my space on YouTube: Aishwarya Majmudar

MUMBAI: YouTube today has created a larger platform, connecting people across the world. Apart from entertainment, the platform introduces new talent. Aishwarya Majmudar who gained popularity from a music reality show in 2006-2007, today is a known artiste in the Gujarati music industry. Interestingly, her thoughts about YouTube are similar to that mentioned above.

Talking about the projects she is working on, Aishwarya said, “I am focusing on the independent music that I plan to release on YouTube. I believe YouTube gives your super big space to explore what you really want to. So in terms of music, when it is a rendition and a cover is very easy to put your content because there is no liability to it and you can put out whatever comes to your heart. I enjoy my space on YouTube.”

Along with this, the singer is also doing some collaboration with artiste and she believes it will increase the horizon of audience and her fan following.

Apart from this, the singer is currently working on five tracks simultaneously from which two are original and three are cover songs.

One of the cover songs will be releasing on 18 July which is a rendition of the title track from the film Dhadak.

“The three cover songs are renditions of really old songs. These are the kind of songs that do not have any ownership/copyright, just like folk music. Amongst the three covers, two are Gujarati and one is a mix of Punjabi and Haryanvi. From the bunch of originals, one is a Punjabi song – that is a completely new audience for me though I have been singing Punjabi covers now,” she said.

She further added, “This original is written by me and composed by my friend. It is a beautiful melody about a girl at a stage when her heart gets naughty instead of the head.”

The next original track is with an interesting concept. It is a first of its kind Garba and EDM mix. “This track is inspired from the original garba Pankhida song. The word is constant in my track while the rest is written by me. This will be released by next month and the Punjabi original track would be out in September/October,” said the singer.