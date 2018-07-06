Weekend Wrap-up: Music people who grabbed eyeballs

MUMBAI: With Saturday marking its presence felt, it’s time to see off another week. But, it was indeed a buzzing seven-day-long period, where many noteworthy names from the music industry grabbed eyeballs with their achievements. Let’s have a look at these newsmakers in this week’s weekend wrap-up.

Indian government’s approval to WIPO treaties

The Indian government on Wednesday approved accession to two important international treaties aimed at coverage and protection of copyright to the internet and digital environment.

Kailash Kher’s birthday gift for fans!

Singer-composer Kailash Kher launched two bands, AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday today. He calls it his way of nurturing music and art to ‘save humanity’.

Dilbar’s first of its kind feat

The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release and has become the first song to achieve this feat. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka, the song retains original vocals of Alka Yagnik. The original song was featured on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor in the 1999 movie, Sirf Tum.

Badshah’s Mithun Chakraborty moment

Rapper turned singer Badshah’s newest song, Tere Naal Nachna’ showed him flaunting Mithun Chakraborty’s dance step. Featuring Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Badshah is also seen grooving with dancers-turned actors, Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande, who are the lead actors of the upcoming movie, Nawabzaade.

Armaan Malik wants to go regional?

Armaan Malik had a busy week. The singer, who recently brought smiles on the faces of the visually challenges kids at Radio City’s Gig City concert, revealed about recording for a Konkan song. The singer also wants to explore all the regional languages of the country. Earlier, he also met 100 fans at his first ever Meet and Greet, held in Mumbai.

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Made In India’ is unstoppable!

Guru Randhawa’s latest single; Made In India has made another record. The song has become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in just 23 days of its release.

Neha Kakkar has a condition for acting?

Singer Neha Kakkar wants to pursue acting only if the offers are too good to be refused. Neha’s song Oh Humsafar, with rumoured boyfriend Himansh Kohli, recently garnered 100 million views on YouTube.

Fan love matters for Sukhwinder Singh!

Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation from fans for the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the film Sanju, says the love of fans is more special to him than any award or international recognition.

Tulsi’s first collaboration with Atif Aslam and ‘Quad biking’ moment

Singer Tulsi Kumar made an announcement about her first collaboration with Atif Aslam on twitter, while still being on her Greece Holiday with husband Hitesh Ralhan. The new mommy also grabbed eyeballs by going Quad Biking with her bae.

Radio Nasha RJs fake strike!

Radio Nasha’s RJs recently went on a day strike to protest the launch of new RJ, Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor for the radio station’s new show. But, later it was revealed that it was the FM’s promotional strategy for the show.

‘Yaadon Ka Idiot Box’ makes comeback

Big FM’s RJ Neelesh Mishra, who is known for his storytelling capabilities, is back with the fifth season of the popular show, Yaadon Ka Idiot Box.

Pritam wants professional makeover for Indian musicians

Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen judging the second season of music reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani said that people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally in India.

Meet Bros’ ‘MB Music’ is for indie artists

Popular for their party numbers, Bollywood’s music composer duo, Meet Bros recently launched their music label, MB Music that is for the artist and by the artist. The brothers also collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for the first single, Nachdi Firangi, produced under their label.

Raaj Aashoo’s collaboration with Kanika Kapoor

Music director, lyricist and singer, Raaj Aashoo, who is known for his work in films like Chutki Bajaa Ke, Tera Intezaar, recently collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for a song. Titled Pretty Girl, the lyrics of the song are penned by Aashoo while its music is rendered by Kanika Kapoor.

Rapid Rashmi’s ‘rapid’ award

Bengaluru’s favourite and most recalled RJ Rashmi, who is famously called Rapid Rashmi, was conferred with the Excellence Award in Radio from prestigious Karnataka Women Achievers' Awards 2018 (KWAA) held in Bengaluru last week.

