RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jul 2018 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

'Satyameva Jayate' to feature Tulsi's first collaboration with Atif

MUMBAI: It’s been a long time since Tulsi Kumar backed her vocals for Bollywood, though she kept entertaining the audience with her independent music. But, the wait is finally over as the singer announced her upcoming song on Twitter.

Tulsi Kumar, who is currently holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, tweeted about her new song for the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate. The song titled, Paniyo Sa, marks Tulsi’s first collaboration with Atif Aslam and she is super excited about it.

The music is composed by Rochak Kohli, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The song is slated to release on 11 July.

Meanwhile, Tulsi is enjoying her trip with husband, Hitesh Ralhan in Greece. She has kept fans updated with her tour pictures with the quad biking one being outstanding.

Also Read: Tulsi Kumar goes 'Quad Biking' in Greece

 

Tags
Tulsi Kumar Paniyosa Satyameva Jayate Atif Aslam Rochak Kohli Kumaar John Abraham
Related news
News | 06 Jul 2018

Weekend Wrap-up: Music people who grabbed eyeballs

MUMBAI: With Saturday marking its presence felt, it’s time to see off another week. But, it was indeed a buzzing seven-day-long period, where many noteworthy names from the music industry grabbed eyeballs with their achievements.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2018

'Dilbar' crosses 20 million views in 24 hours, trends at #2

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, has crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release to become the first song to achieve this feat.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Tulsi Kumar goes 'Quad Biking' in Greece

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who is currently in Greece, is having a gala time at Mykonos Island there. The new mommy recently shared a picture of her indulging into quad biking with husband Hitesh Ralhan.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2018

Alka Yagnik's vocals retained for 'Dilbar' remake

MUMBAI: A new T-Series release Dilbar, featuring John Abraham and Norah Fatehi from the upcoming movie, Satyameva Jayate happens to be a recreation of the song with a similar title from the 1999 movie Sirf Tum.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2018

First look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chan Kitthan' is out!

MUMBAI: The first look poster of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming T-Series single, Chan Kitthan is out. The song marks the debut of South Indian actress, Pranitha Subhash in independent singles. She plays Ayushmann's love interest in the song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
PPL welcomes Indian Government's decision to approve accession to WIPO treaties

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) representing over 270 Indian Music Labels for Pubread more

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

News
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstandread more

Press Releases
Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official Fread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd gets featured in Top 10 ‘India’s Best Companies To Work'

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked eighth  amongst 100 best companies in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Oliver Helden revisits Sidney Samson's classic 'riverside' for a fierce update

MUMBAI: With electronic music steadily on the rise to world domination for decades before the release of Sidney Samson’s iconic ‘Riverside’, it were...read more

2
Sneak peek into Bengaluru's Venkatappa Art Gallery

MUMBAI: Old is Gold, this phrase is an apt fit here as we speak of ancient musical instruments. The sound of these old percussion instruments, gives...read more

3
Weekend Wrap-up: Music people who grabbed eyeballs

MUMBAI: With Saturday marking its presence felt, it’s time to see off another week. But, it was indeed a buzzing seven-day-long period, where many...read more

4
Mumbai Chi Mulgi completes seven years at Fever FM

MUMBAI: RJ Urmin celebrates a successful run of seven years at Fever 104 FM, a story, indeed, to be proud of. She became a favourite among masses...read more

5
Work ethic is one trait that we strive to emulate from Kailash Ji (Kher): Sreekant's Surfira band

MUMBAI: Sreekant’s Surfira, a band launched by Kailash Kher, is all set to perform at the upcoming NCPA Band Baja event, to be held in Mumbai today...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group