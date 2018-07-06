'Satyameva Jayate' to feature Tulsi's first collaboration with Atif

MUMBAI: It’s been a long time since Tulsi Kumar backed her vocals for Bollywood, though she kept entertaining the audience with her independent music. But, the wait is finally over as the singer announced her upcoming song on Twitter.

Tulsi Kumar, who is currently holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, tweeted about her new song for the upcoming John Abraham starrer, Satyameva Jayate. The song titled, Paniyo Sa, marks Tulsi’s first collaboration with Atif Aslam and she is super excited about it.

The music is composed by Rochak Kohli, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The song is slated to release on 11 July.

Meanwhile, Tulsi is enjoying her trip with husband, Hitesh Ralhan in Greece. She has kept fans updated with her tour pictures with the quad biking one being outstanding.

