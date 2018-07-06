RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2018 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa reveals first look of Punjabi song 'Aaja Ni Aaja' featuring Gippy Garewal

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa recently revealed the first look of his upcoming Punjabi song, Aaja Ni Aaja, on social media. The song is a part of the upcoming Punjabi movie, Mar Gaye Oye Loko and will be releasing on 20 July 2018.

It features Gippy Garewal, who is also the lead actor of the movie. The Lahore singer has written, composed as well as sung the song. The music is arranged by Kuwar Virk. The audio will be available on Humble Music.

Guru Randhawa’s famous song, High Rated Gabru, which was recently included in the upcoming Bollywood film, Nawabzaade, has become superhit. The recreated song features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Puneet J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

