News |  06 Jul 2018 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

Gold's first song 'Naino Ne Baandhi' out now!

MUMBAI: Reema Kagti’s upcoming release Gold, releases the first song Naino Ne Baandhi. Featuring the fresh on-screen jodi Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, the song is a love melody where the two share a great chemistry.

Mouni Roy plays the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film and will be seen in a Bengali avatar for her debut film.

Sung by Yasser Desai, the song is composed and opened by Arko who has given some amazing music to the industry.

Gold is a 1940’s film which traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India's first gold in hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

 India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on 12 August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers will release the film on the 15 August 2018.

