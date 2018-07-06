RadioandMusic
Cassettes to digital platform: Udit Narayan feels good about journey

MUMBAI : Popular singer Udit Narayan, whose songs have regaled the young and the old alike, says he feels wonderful that his journey has spanned from the time music was distributed on cassettes to now when digital distribution is helping the industry evolve everyday.

Udit, known for songs like Pehla nasha, Tip tip barsa paani and Pardesi pardesi, has sung Aisi Hai Hawa for The Viral Fever's (TVF) upcoming web series Yeh Meri Family.

Happy about his maiden association with TVF, the evergreen singer said in a statement: "It feels good to have begun my journey when music was distributed on cassettes to now where everyone is consuming content on digital, and TVF has been the pioneer in the web series space."

The song is composed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, and Udit felt a sense of nostalgia while working on the number.

"Vaibhav's music transported me back to the 1990s and it was a pleasure working with a talented young music director like him. I would love to collaborate with him again," he added.

Bundhoo, who has earlier composed music for TVF shows such as "TVF Pitchers", Permanent Roommates, Humorously Yours and ImMATURE, said "there's a handsomeness" in Udit's voice.

On the song, he said: "The music for this show is extremely different from the electro-alternative rock and western cinema influenced kind of music that I have done so far and the very hip hop-oriented stuff I'm working on next. This is not even a recreation of 90s' music. It is more how I would have made music for a Hindi film back in 1998."

Yeh Meri Family, starring actors Mona Singh and Akarsh Khurana, is a seven-episode web series. It will depict the simplicity in conflicts, emotions and bonding of a five-member Gupta family.

(Source: IANS)

Udit Narayan Vaibhav Bundhoo Akarsh Khurana Mona Singh Tip Tip Barsa Paani Aisi Hai Hawa Yeh Meri Family
