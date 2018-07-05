Raaj Aashoo collaborates with Kanika Kapoor

MUMBAI: Music director, lyricist and singer, Raaj Aashoo, who is known for his work in films like Chutki Bajaa Ke, Tera Intezaar, recently collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for a song. Titled Pretty Girl, the lyrics of the song are penned by Aashoo while its music is rendered by Kanika Kapoor.

Raaj Aashoo gives us tit-bits about the song, “This song is a dance number that took us a long time. We worked a lot on the sound of the track. Besides, Ikka, who is an amazing rapper, has rapped pretty well, for the song. I am sure the audience will enjoy the song.”

He further shared his experience, “It was an amazing experience working with Kanika Kapoor. She is a fun person and it was fun shooting with her. Her peppy numbers like Chittiyan Kaliyaan, Baby Doll are super hit. Also, she is an experienced person, who has a spark in her voice too. I learnt a lot from her.”

“While the teaser of this song is already out, the song will be out in a few days,” revealed Aashoo.

Click here to view the teaser:

The multi-faceted artist signed off not before spilling beans on his future projects, “I have rendered music for an upcoming film, Humme Tumse Pyaar Kitna.”