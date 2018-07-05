RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2018 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Raaj Aashoo collaborates with Kanika Kapoor

MUMBAI: Music director, lyricist and singer, Raaj Aashoo, who is known for his work in films like Chutki Bajaa Ke, Tera Intezaar, recently collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for a song. Titled Pretty Girl, the lyrics of the song are penned by Aashoo while its music is rendered by Kanika Kapoor.

Raaj Aashoo gives us tit-bits about the song, “This song is a dance number that took us a long time. We worked a lot on the sound of the track. Besides, Ikka, who is an amazing rapper, has rapped pretty well, for the song. I am sure the audience will enjoy the song.”

He further shared his experience, “It was an amazing experience working with Kanika Kapoor. She is a fun person and it was fun shooting with her. Her peppy numbers like Chittiyan Kaliyaan, Baby Doll are super hit. Also, she is an experienced person, who has a spark in her voice too. I learnt a lot from her.”

“While the teaser of this song is already out, the song will be out in a few days,” revealed Aashoo.

Click here to view the teaser:

The multi-faceted artist signed off not before spilling beans on his future projects, “I have rendered music for an upcoming film, Humme Tumse Pyaar Kitna.”

Tags
Raaj Aashoo Kanika Kapoor Asha Bhosle Sonu Nigam Google Ola Wipro Chutki Bajaa Ke Tera Intezaar Pretty Humme Tumse Pyaar Kitna
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2018

MB music is for the artist, by the artist: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Popular for their party numbers, Bollywood’s music composer duo, Meet Bros recently launched their music label, MB Music. The brothers collaborated with Kanika Kapoor for the first single, Nachdi Firangi, produced under their label.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2018

Music legends collaborate on independent music project

MUMBAI: Music is all about experimenting and creating wonders. But, this will definitely go to the next level with Indian Music Industry’s legends coming together with an interesting concept.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2018

Arko composes song for UN women's video campaign

MUMBAI: Music composer, singer and songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee has composed a song for UN Women Indias video campaign. It features names like Asha Bhosle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Everyone now has opinion on music creation: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam feels that nowadays everyone, irrespective of knowledge has an opinion on creating music which was not the case in the 1960s and 70s.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2018

World Music Day: Singers and Musicians share a message for fans

MUMBAI: It’s World Music Day, today and who could understand its essence better than our singers and musicians. So, on the occasion of this day, dedicated to global music, we have brought heartfelt messages from our Indian music clan for their global fans.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

News
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstandread more

Press Releases
Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official Fread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd gets featured in Top 10 ‘India’s Best Companies To Work'

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked eighth  amongst 100 best companies in read more

News
IMI and IFPI applaud Union Cabinet's decision on WIPO treaties
,

MUMBAI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Department of Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Dilbar' crosses 20 million views in 24 hours, trends at #2

MUMBAI: The recreated version of Dilbar, featuring Norah Fatehi and John Abraham, has crossed 20 million views in just 24 hours of its release to...read more

2
For me, people's love is more special than an Oscar: Sukhwinder Singh

MUMBAI : Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who is receiving a lot of appreciation from fans for the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the film Sanju, says the...read more

3
Top 100 DJ's renews partnership with UNICEF

The world’s biggest music poll, Top 100 DJs is proud to officially announce that it will once again partner with the world’s leading international...read more

4
Deep Dish reunite at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: 20 years after first performing at the iconic Pacha Ibiza, Deep Dish returns for an exclusive show at Hot Since 82’s Labyrinth night. On...read more

5
Badshah's Mithun Chakraborty moment in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Badshah’s most awaited dance number, Tere Naal Nachna is finally out. The rapper is seen grooving with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group