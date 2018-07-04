RadioandMusic
News |  04 Jul 2018

Tulsi Kumar goes 'Quad Biking' in Greece

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who is currently in Greece, is having a gala time at Mykonos Island there.

The new mommy recently shared a picture of her indulging into quad biking with husband Hitesh Ralhan.

The Raat Kamaal Hai singer was also seen flaunting yellow attire in a picturesque landscape.

But, this post surely gave us some romantic goals as the sensational artist posed with her bae.

Tulsi Kumar Raat Kamaal Hai Hitesh Ralhan Greece Quad Biking Mykonos Island
