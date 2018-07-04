Tulsi Kumar goes 'Quad Biking' in Greece
MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who is currently in Greece, is having a gala time at Mykonos Island there.
The new mommy recently shared a picture of her indulging into quad biking with husband Hitesh Ralhan.
Quad biking in #mykonos
#TulsiTravels #quadbiking #travelgreece #holidaydiaries #Tulsikumar pic.twitter.com/IbeC235LgU
— Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) July 2, 2018
The Raat Kamaal Hai singer was also seen flaunting yellow attire in a picturesque landscape.
At the windmills in LittleVenice in Mykonos town #picturesque #serene #Tulsitravels pic.twitter.com/xOgqtVHT8W
— Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) July 4, 2018
But, this post surely gave us some romantic goals as the sensational artist posed with her bae.
With my bae in the lovely #Mykonostown #travelgreece #holidaydiaries #TulsiTravels pic.twitter.com/JHfma6tRW6
— Tulsi Kumar (@TulsikumarTK) July 4, 2018