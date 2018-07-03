RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2018 11:31 |  By RnMTeam

We don't groom musicians well in India: Pritam

MUMBAI: In India, people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally, says popular Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen judging the second season of music reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani.

"I have noticed that in India, we do not groom musicians well to take things professionally. Yes, we focus on our vocalists a lot, but there are other artistes too, like instrumentalists, composers and lyricists.

"Once we identify the talent, grooming and nurturing is important," Pritam told IANS.

It is to fill this gap that he started the A&R (Artiste and Repertoire) platform called Jam8.

"I am thinking of giving the best participant a chance to be a part of us. The winner will get a chance to sing a song in the film," Pritam said.

The singer-composer, known for working with new talents like Arijit Singh, Monali Thakur, Akriti Kakkar, Papon, Mika Singh, Antara Mitra and Amit Mishra, says he likes to work with fresh voices.

"When I came in the industry, I had nothing. I met some of the great people who supported me with right opportunity to grow. I, as a music director, cannot change the destiny of someone, but I can surely can offer an opportunity.

"So I am trying to do that with my Jam8 platform," said the Channa Mereya hitmaker.

Sharing what he loves about "Dil Hai Hindustani", Pritam said: "One of the best parts of the show is its concept, which encourages not only solo participants and vocalists but also instrumentalists, group performances, rappers... Therefore, there's a lot of original music content. It is a wholesome music show."

As the show opens the doors for budding musicians from different countries, Pritam says their interest towards Hindi music is fascinating.

"Participants who are coming from places like Russia, Ukraine and other parts, got interested in our Indian culture from our film music.

"They do not know and understand our Hindi language but they have learnt it just by hearing them carefully. It is fascinating for me to know," he said.

Citing the example of one of such participant, Pritam said, "There is a lady from abroad who started reading about Shiva and our mythology after hearing songs on Shiva in Bollywood music. She has got a tattoo of Shiva and chants shlokas beautifully."

Asked if choosing the best out of so much talent is a task that he finds tough, Pritam said: "I think that the bad part of the show is where I have to choose only one. However, knowing about new talent is always good because there is always a chance to mentor them and make them our own.

"When I judge a talent, I am never harsh on them. I just try to help them to get rid of their flaws. I have been working in the music business for quite sometime, so I just try to do that. That is why in fact, I started Jam8."

The second season of Dil Hai Hindustani will begin on 7 July on Star Plus.

(Source:IANS)

