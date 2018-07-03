Parmish Verma releases 'Rondi' on his Birthday

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Parmish Verma released his new single Rondi. The song was chosen to be out today to add to the singer’s birthday celebrations.

Excited Parmish shares a video on his Instagram profile, asking his fans to view the song while requesting them to send their wishes on YouTube in the comment section.

Watch the song below:

Rondi is sung by Permish Verma, composed by M Vee and penned by Sunny Dubb. The song is released under Lokdhun Punjabi. Featuring Parmish, the story portrayed in the song is something used by every Punjabi single about a girl deceiving her lover.

A recent song released by Ammy Virk and B Praak written by Jaani also opted for the same storyline.

