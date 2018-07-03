Music industry tweets in support of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari and family have been the talk of the town since they lodged a complaint against former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea. And, now, supporting the Tiwari family, the music industry has spoken about the brutal behaviour of Mr. and Mrs. Kambli towards an elderly man.

Some famous names from the industry tweeted support for Ankit and his family.

Mika Singh

I saw the video thrice and I couldn’t see @officiallyAnkit ‘sfather misbehaving or inappropriatly touching that lady as there was enough space btw the both of them.https://t.co/fmxkZR7n8P — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) July 2, 2018

The whole episode of publicly slapping and threatening Tiwari ji was based on a misunderstanding ..

We respect women and their safety and it should have been implied before over reacting & slapping uncle in front of his grand daughter. https://t.co/J36M6kqPCH — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) July 2, 2018

Rashmi Virag

Arko Pravo Mukherjee

Shocked! Seeing Hw the frustrated @vinodkambli349 & his wife have Acted & Manhandled a Grandfather entering Gaming Zone, to play with granddaughter. #CCTV Videos clear shows the Senior man was holding her granddaughter’s hand & Passing by. https://t.co/RYJ2gZgmul #ShameOnKambli https://t.co/tDCA490HUu — Arko Pravo Mukherjee (@ArkoPravo19) July 2, 2018

Aman Trikha

Absolutely !!! SHAMEFUL DISGUSTING ACT by #VinodKambli and his wife ! Have some shame ... Don't manipulate and misuse Women Empowerment...Totally with you @officiallyAnkit ! https://t.co/11n9VS4gaO — Aaman Trikha (@AamanTrikha) July 2, 2018

Always brother @officiallyAnkit ! The truth should be known to all. And those who think themselves above the whole mankind with filthy sick mindset themselves ( Kambli & his wife ) & humiliating others , should be taught a lesson ! #ShameOnKambli & his wife both . https://t.co/SBTaJTXbvF — Aaman Trikha (@AamanTrikha) July 3, 2018

Also, if you have read the news carefully, Ankit’s three-year-old niece was all present at the incidence place that was one of the witnesses and is currently in a state of shock. Her condition is explained by lyricist Manoj Muntashir in a video tweeted by him. Watch it below.

Manoj Muntashir