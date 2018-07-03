RadioandMusic
Music industry tweets in support of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari and family have been the talk of the town since they lodged a complaint against former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea. And, now, supporting the Tiwari family, the music industry has spoken about the brutal behaviour of Mr. and Mrs. Kambli towards an elderly man.

Some famous names from the industry tweeted support for Ankit and his family.

Mika Singh

Rashmi Virag

Arko Pravo Mukherjee

Aman Trikha

Also Read: Ankit Tiwari lodges complaint against former cricketer Vinod Kambli and wife

Also, if you have read the news carefully, Ankit’s three-year-old niece was all present at the incidence place that was one of the witnesses and is currently in a state of shock. Her condition is explained by lyricist Manoj Muntashir in a video tweeted by him. Watch it below.

Manoj Muntashir

