News |  03 Jul 2018 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Kailash Kher to launch two bands on his b'day

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher will launch bands AR Divine and Sparsh on his birthday on 7 July here. He says it is his way of nurturing music and art to "save humanity".

In 2016, he launched Surfira and Indie Roots at an event called "Naye Parinde, Nayi Udaan". On that day, he decided to find and nurture the right talent.

"Nayi Udaan" embodies the spirit of a new beginning for two new musical bands - AR Divine and Sparsh this year. 

"'Nayi Udaan' is a platform of support to promote the richness of our diverse culture and an opportunity for me to give back to the world of music and for those who believe in it," Kailash said in a statement to IANS.

"I decided that every year on my birthday (July 7), I will launch new talents/musicians. It is like how we are committed to save the Earth or nature by planting saplings, saving water... The same way I thought of nurturing music and art to save humanity and its passion," added the Allah Ke Bande hitmaker.

These groups have been carefully chosen, nurtured and curated by Kailash himself. 

AR Divine consists of Rachit and Abhishek who came together on the sets of a reality singing show in 2017. 

Sparsh is an indie rock band. Their journey started with a vision of creating music that knew no boundaries of genres. They have already released three music singles and two music videos. Now they are ready for the next level.

(Source: IANS)

