News |  03 Jul 2018 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Jackson laid to rest in same cemetery as son MJ

MUMBAI: Joe Jackson, patriarch of the musical Jackson family, was laid to rest in a private funeral at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California -- the same place as his late son, King of Pop Michael Jackson, was buried following his death in 2009.

Family members, including Janet Jackson, attended Joe's funeral on Monday afternoon, reported eonline.com.

Janet Jackson, the youngest of Joe's children, was in the front of her father's funeral. A public service will follow soon, TMZ reported.

Joe passed away on 27 June at the age of 89 while in hospice care in Las Vegas. He was battling pancreatic cancer.

Paris Jackson had taken to Instagram to reflect on her final moments with her grandfather.

"Spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing," she wrote in a tribute post to Joe.

(Source: IANS)

