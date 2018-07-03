RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jul 2018 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

I still have to struggle every day: Akhil Sachdeva

(Photo Credit: Akhil's Facebook Page)
(Photo Credit: Akhil's Facebook Page)

MUMBAI: He has given one of the biggest hits of 2017 to Bollywood in the form of Humsafar and has taken the maximum awards for the song featured in Badrinath Ki Dulhania but singer Akhil Sachdeva says that he still has to struggle every day in Bollywood.

"It's been one year that I entered Bollywood and I did one song Humsafar and it became song of the year. However, things are difficult right now because in Bollywood, people think I am a composer, lyricist and then a singer but in realty I am a singer first. 

"People would have thought that I might be getting lot of offers but it's not. I still have to struggle every day. It's the time and phase because I am not just a singer so when you have too much of qualities given by god, it will take its own time," Akhil told IANS, in New Delhi. 

In 2011, Akhil started as the lead vocalist of the Delhi-based music band, Nasha. His Bollywood journey started when he happened to meet Shashank Khaitan, the director of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Talking about what inspires him every day, Akhil says: "My grandmother told me once that you won't become successful because you want to be successful, you should become successful because the world deserves to hear your music so that pushes me every day. The world need to know what I am capable of. For me, passion and content are the key," he said.

"If you have content and your work is pure, you might take long but you will be there for longer run. I have content and I am confident about it," he said.

Radio station 93.5 RED FM has joined hands with the musician, singer and composer to celebrate a free, safe and educated childhood. The 16 day campaign of RED FM ended on 28 June with a musical evening and a live performance by Akhil.

Talking about it, he said: "I am really feeling good about the fact that I was made aware of this project. Everybody and anybody should be part of such initiatives because this is one of the problems our country faces and as I said before, we need to look at it as an overall perspective. It's not always people who are forced to do it, some also do it because of their family and background so we need to sort those problems first."

Coming back to his songs, Akhil says that he is open to experiment with different genres but the song needs to be soulful.

"I made the first sufi rock band of the county in the form of Nasha. It's been eight years of my band so people categorize me to sufi genre that I do. I do soulful music and I am very much open to experiment with new sound till the time the soul of the music doesn't get affected by it. I am really open for any song," said Akhil.

So is he open to do rap songs too?

"I will only do such songs if that is requirement of the song. I won't do it because it is trending. There has to be some meaning of doing rap songs," said Akhil who is also shifting his base from Delhi to Mumbai now.

"I am taking a house there," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Akhil Sachdeva Bollywood Humsafar Badrinath Ki Dulhania Shashank Khaitan Red FM
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming Dharmesh Ingle, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal starrer, Nawabzaade.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

90s songs to reminisce when stuck in rains

MUMBAI: Songs like Jadu Teri Nazar, Chura Ke Dil Mera sounds so fresh and there are times when you just randomly keep on murmuring them, don’t you?

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

We don't groom musicians well in India: Pritam

MUMBAI: In India, people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally, says popular Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen judging the second season of music reality television show Dil Hai Hindustani.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2018

There are times when the song release is doubtful: Supriyaa Pathak

MUMBAI: Supriyaa Pathak, who came into limelight with SA RE GA MA PA, has made her way to Sanju, for which she’s rendered her vocals along with Papon and Ranbir Kapoor.

read more
News | 30 Jun 2018

Ali Zafar hopes for his first Pakistani film releases to make a mark in India

MUMBAI: Pakistani singing sensation Ali Zafar made a promising acting debut in India with the Bollywood film Tere Bin Laden in 2010. He went on to show his acting skills in Indian films, including some backed by the popular banner Yash Raj Films (YRF).

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I wanted my radio to be bigger than a conventional radio: Rahoul Bhaargava founder Creative Antenna

MUMBAI: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist read more

Press Releases
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on thread more

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah makes this dancer play drums on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'

MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some...read more

2
Music industry tweets in support of Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari and family have been the talk of the town since they lodged a complaint against former cricketer Vinod Kambli and his...read more

3
Being a good human being works for Rajkumar Hirani: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akthar says the reason why Rajkumar Hirani is able to make cinema that touches the heart is because he is a...read more

4
Axwell & Ingrosso’s new single, 'Dancing Alone' ft. Rømans is out today

MUMBAI: Astralwerks releases the new single from Axwell & Ingrosso Dancing Alone featuring RØMANS. The Swedish duo – whose songs have racked up...read more

5
100 million views for 'Oh Humsafar'; Tony Kakkar credits Neha-Himansh

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar’s latest single Oh Humsafar recently crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Featuring Neha along with rumoured boyfriend Himansh...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group