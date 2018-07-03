RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jul 2018 12:39 |  By RnMTeam

I don't do covers just to gain fan attention: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: There are two types of singers in recent times, one who is into doing renditions to gain popularity and the other who does renditions to express their creativity. Sanah Moidutty belongs to the latter category. Sanah, who is one of the well-known singers, doesn’t do covers to cash into the popularity of the latest tracks, but for songs, she finds connect with.

“My choice of a song depends on the connect I share with it. I have done covers for both new and latest songs. However, some songs are too special, like my latest cover Sreeragamo,” says Sanah.

Sreeragamo is a classic song from a Malayalam movie, Pavithram starring legends of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobhana. The famous song composed by music composer Sharreth is a favourite amongst Malayalam music lovers.

Sanah shares the reason why she decided to do a cover for this legendary song as she says, “Sreeragamo is a beautiful melody and its spells nostalgia for me. I remember watching Pavithram, the movie a multiple times. It has been one of those unforgettable movies for me because of its compelling storyline, beautiful music, and stellar performances by the actors.”

She also shares another reason to select this song, based on Vox Populi. Sanah says, “I had casually put up a question on my Facebook page, addressing my Malayali friends and followers, where I had asked them about their favourite Malayalam songs and its memories. I found that Sreeragamo was a collective favourite. This legendary song sung by Dasettan is just magical.”

For a regional song, this song has garnered over two lakh views before completion of a week.  “The whole process of making this version made me reminisce a lot of things! I've tried to give this rendition my touch and also tried my best to retain the beauty of the original. The arrangements are quite minimal with a traditional touch. It's in a very different space compared to the previous covers,” said the young singing sensation.

The singer enjoys the process of doing covers. “I think it’s very liberating for an artist. I don’t do covers just to gain fan attention, it is also a creative medium for an artist to express,” the talented singer told.

She has also done covers for many Hindi songs like O Rangrez from Bhag Milkha Bhag and Manmarziyan from Lootera.

Her previous release, Shyama Meghame was an instant hit amongst fans, crossing a whopping one and a half M views in just two weeks of its release.

The singer, who has inspirations in place, shares, “My biggest inspiration and reason to be a part of music is the maestro A R Rahman. Also, greats like Chitra Chechi, Shankar Mahadevan sir have inspired me.”

The singer who broke to fame with Rahman’s Mohenjo Daro, has lent her voice to several other composers including Vishal-Shekar, Sachin-Jigar, and Vishal R Khosla etc. She is also one of the singers who has entered the industry, which is witnessing the emergence of cringe pop genre. On this, she says, “Definitely this genre is on rise, however, the shelf-life is limited. It is baffling at times to see certain videos going viral, but then the craze stays for not more than two days. But, what is worthy will stay for longer.”

Over the years, Sanah has become a sensation with her mellifluous renditions of popular tracks and independent work on YouTube, and her vibrant live shows, solo and otherwise. She stands as one of the most promising singers in the industry and was recently awarded Best Singing Sensation for the year 2017 at the Asia Vision Movie Awards 2017 for the song Afeemi from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

On her future projects, Sanah says, “We can’t confirm which movies we are singing for. However, as far as independent music is concerned, I have many ideas and I keep recording on my phone. It’s just a matter of taking it to the next level.”

Tags
Sanah Moidutty A R Rahman Mohenjo Daro Shankar Mahadevan Afeemi Meri Pyaari Bindu Manmarziyan Lootera Vishal-Shekar Sachin-Jigar Chitra O Rangrez Bhag Milkha Bhag
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2018

Armaan Malik excited about Gig City performance

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s melodious voice Armaan Malik will be performing a live concert on-air which will be heard by fans around the country. There will also be an on-ground activity. This concert is in association with Radio City’s Gig City.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Neeti Mohan set to slay at Radio City's Gig City Season 3

MUMBAI: Renowned property of Radio City, which is called Gig City is back with its third season. The season will witness some fabulous performances by renowned singers, musicians from the Indian music industry like Sukhwinder Singh, Armaan Malik, Neeti Mohan, Sachin - Jigar, Monali Thakur.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Soorma Anthem is the newest inspirational number by Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI: The newest song, Soorma Anthem from the Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu starrer, Soorma is our. Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song will boost your morale on this dull Monday evening.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Someone is watching over me-says Shashwat Singh as he sings his next song with A R Rahman

MUMBAI: To be chosen by a legendary music composer over and over as a voice for his creation is a sign of true talent. How else Shashwat Singh would be chosen by the Mozart of Madras for the multiple times?  It is only talent and unique voice quality. “I am blessed and honoured.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Singers and their social media updates

MUMBAI: Instagram is quite a trend now guys and celebs leave no chance to keep their selves updated on this popular pictorial medium.  For the same we also do not leave a chance to keep you updated, here we’ve got singers whose Instagram stories say this:

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I wanted my radio to be bigger than a conventional radio: Rahoul Bhaargava founder Creative Antenna

MUMBAI: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist read more

Press Releases
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on thread more

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

top# 5 articles

1
Udayswar@Prithvi presents Shounak Abhisheki, vocalist shouldering a musical legacy

MUMBAI: Morning ragas are the most soothing and they exude positivity and happiness. The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to...read more

2
Armaan records in Konkan; has Odia, Assamese, Theth Punjabi on wishlist

MUMBAI: Indian singers these days are not restricted to Hindi, but have begun tapping the local languages of the country too. But, Armaan Malik is...read more

3
We don't groom musicians well in India: Pritam

MUMBAI: In India, people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally, says popular Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen...read more

4
MB music is for the artist, by the artist: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Popular for their party numbers, Bollywood’s music composer duo, Meet Bros recently launched their music label, MB Music. The brothers...read more

5
Vishal Dadlani tries 'Bengali babu' look

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who will be seen as a judge on Indian Idol 10, tried the Bengali dhoti look for the auditions of contestants...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group