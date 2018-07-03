I don't do covers just to gain fan attention: Sanah Moidutty

MUMBAI: There are two types of singers in recent times, one who is into doing renditions to gain popularity and the other who does renditions to express their creativity. Sanah Moidutty belongs to the latter category. Sanah, who is one of the well-known singers, doesn’t do covers to cash into the popularity of the latest tracks, but for songs, she finds connect with.

“My choice of a song depends on the connect I share with it. I have done covers for both new and latest songs. However, some songs are too special, like my latest cover Sreeragamo,” says Sanah.

Sreeragamo is a classic song from a Malayalam movie, Pavithram starring legends of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal and Shobhana. The famous song composed by music composer Sharreth is a favourite amongst Malayalam music lovers.

Sanah shares the reason why she decided to do a cover for this legendary song as she says, “Sreeragamo is a beautiful melody and its spells nostalgia for me. I remember watching Pavithram, the movie a multiple times. It has been one of those unforgettable movies for me because of its compelling storyline, beautiful music, and stellar performances by the actors.”

She also shares another reason to select this song, based on Vox Populi. Sanah says, “I had casually put up a question on my Facebook page, addressing my Malayali friends and followers, where I had asked them about their favourite Malayalam songs and its memories. I found that Sreeragamo was a collective favourite. This legendary song sung by Dasettan is just magical.”

For a regional song, this song has garnered over two lakh views before completion of a week. “The whole process of making this version made me reminisce a lot of things! I've tried to give this rendition my touch and also tried my best to retain the beauty of the original. The arrangements are quite minimal with a traditional touch. It's in a very different space compared to the previous covers,” said the young singing sensation.

The singer enjoys the process of doing covers. “I think it’s very liberating for an artist. I don’t do covers just to gain fan attention, it is also a creative medium for an artist to express,” the talented singer told.

She has also done covers for many Hindi songs like O Rangrez from Bhag Milkha Bhag and Manmarziyan from Lootera.

Her previous release, Shyama Meghame was an instant hit amongst fans, crossing a whopping one and a half M views in just two weeks of its release.

The singer, who has inspirations in place, shares, “My biggest inspiration and reason to be a part of music is the maestro A R Rahman. Also, greats like Chitra Chechi, Shankar Mahadevan sir have inspired me.”

The singer who broke to fame with Rahman’s Mohenjo Daro, has lent her voice to several other composers including Vishal-Shekar, Sachin-Jigar, and Vishal R Khosla etc. She is also one of the singers who has entered the industry, which is witnessing the emergence of cringe pop genre. On this, she says, “Definitely this genre is on rise, however, the shelf-life is limited. It is baffling at times to see certain videos going viral, but then the craze stays for not more than two days. But, what is worthy will stay for longer.”

Over the years, Sanah has become a sensation with her mellifluous renditions of popular tracks and independent work on YouTube, and her vibrant live shows, solo and otherwise. She stands as one of the most promising singers in the industry and was recently awarded Best Singing Sensation for the year 2017 at the Asia Vision Movie Awards 2017 for the song Afeemi from Meri Pyaari Bindu.

On her future projects, Sanah says, “We can’t confirm which movies we are singing for. However, as far as independent music is concerned, I have many ideas and I keep recording on my phone. It’s just a matter of taking it to the next level.”