RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jul 2018 11:44 |  By RnMTeam

Beyonce rescued by ladder after stage malfunction

MUMBAI: Singer Beyonce had to be rescued from a ‘flying stage’ using an emergency ladder when a technical malfunction played spoilsport.

At the end of Beyonce's concert here on June 29, part of her and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour, the 36-year-old singer had to be rescued from a stage that stopped working while she was performing Young Forever with her husband, etonline.com quoted a concert-goer as saying.

The stage crew was quick to bring over a ladder so that Beyonce, clad in a black sequin leotard and heeled thigh-high boots, could get down safely.

However, the situation didn't dampen her spirit. While waiting to exit the stage in the air, she broke into a little dance for the crowd, even blowing them kisses. 

"Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed."Tonight Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage," Twitter user Marta Poslad wrote alongside a video of the just over two-minute long ordeal.

Another fan posted a gif from earlier in the performance, where the Crazy in Love singer is seen dancing in sparkly booty shorts and a crop jacket while Jay-Z, 48, is rapping.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Beyonce Poland Jay-Z Crazy In Love Marta Poslad flying stage
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2018

Grammy expands top category nominations

MUMBAI: The Recording Academy, among several changes in its awards process, has increased the number of nominations for its top categories -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist -- from five to eight.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2018

Beyonce, Jay-Z release first music video from joint album

MUMBAI: Singers and couple Beyonce and Jay-Z have released a music video from their first joint album titled "Everything is Love", songs from which they have unleashed for fans in one go as a surprise.

read more
News | 17 May 2018

Drake to sue company for unauthorised use of his images

MUMBAI: Singer Drake has claimed that a publisher and a management company used his photo and name on its website without his permission or a license.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2018

Dance to these songs this International Dance Day

MUMBAI: Commemorating the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, a distinguished choreographer and the creator of modern ballet; 29 April is celebrated as International Dance Day.

read more
Musicians
News | 28 Apr 2018

Sony BBC Earth to air Tuning 2 You: Lost Musicians of India

MUMBAI: India is known for its cultural diversity and people across the globe are intrigued by the panoramic range. However, little is done to preserve or chronicle it. Considering this, the mantle is taken up by two brothers of Indian origin but are currently based out of United Kingdom.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
I wanted my radio to be bigger than a conventional radio: Rahoul Bhaargava founder Creative Antenna

MUMBAI: “The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist read more

Press Releases
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on thread more

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

top# 5 articles

1
Udayswar@Prithvi presents Shounak Abhisheki, vocalist shouldering a musical legacy

MUMBAI: Morning ragas are the most soothing and they exude positivity and happiness. The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to...read more

2
Guru Randhawa's 'Made In India' makes another record

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s latest single, Made In India has made another record. The song has become the first Indian song to cross 100 million views in...read more

3
MB music is for the artist, by the artist: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Popular for their party numbers, Bollywood’s music composer duo, Meet Bros recently launched their music label, MB Music. The brothers...read more

4
Armaan records in Konkan; has Odia, Assamese, Theth Punjabi on wishlist

MUMBAI: Indian singers these days are not restricted to Hindi, but have begun tapping the local languages of the country too. But, Armaan Malik is...read more

5
We don't groom musicians well in India: Pritam

MUMBAI: In India, people do not focus on grooming musicians professionally, says popular Bollywood music director Pritam, who will soon be seen...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group