News |  03 Jul 2018 18:49 |  By RnMTeam

Bengaluru's Rapid Rashmi bags 'Excellence Award in Radio' honour

MUMBAI: Bengaluru’s favorite and most recalled RJ Rashmi, who is famously called Rapid Rashmi, has been conferred with the Excellence Award in Radio from prestigious Karnataka Women Achievers' Awards 2018 (KWAA) held in Bengaluru last week. The prestigious award aims to bring forth achievements and accomplishments of women, who have excelled in various chosen arenas of choice and surpassed and exceeded limits of expectation, across the state of Karnataka.

On her, this achievement, Rashmi shares, “It is extremely gratifying and motivating as this is the first edition of Karnataka Women Achievers' Awards  and I have won in the very first year itself.”

Rashmi, who has been RJing for BIG FM since past 12 years, has a mammoth fan following. She has been hosting shows including Suprabatha, BroadcastBandi, Rapid Adda, Bari Bindaas, and is currently the host of Retro Savaari.

A perfect cocktail, Retro Cocktail is a show, where old and gold retro songs of Karnataka’s legendary music maestros are played. Rashmi shares her opinion on the music played, saying, “Although my fans tune in for the information and content I share, music plays an integral part too. As the name suggests, Retro Savaari plays songs from Kannada movies in the span of old to 2000’s movies. Be it tracks from the legendary Dr. Rajkumar to the movies in 2000, the audience really roots for retro. It’s the lyrics that they find connect with.”

Rashmi is popular as Rapid Rashmi due to her Razor sharp wit and quick comebacks to the audiences. Packed with an encyclopedia of information, wisecracks and unpredictable takes she is here to entertain, surprise and shock listeners for a long time.

A perfect combination of knowledge, wit and talent, Rashmi has sung at about 3000 stage shows and acted in movies like Namakharam. She has also acted in a supporting role in the movie Payana in 2008 and Gaana Bajaana in 2010.

Prior to this, RJ Rashmi also won the Runner-Up award for Best Radio Programme (Kannada) at the India Radio Forum 2018.

RJ Rashmi 92.7 BIG FM India Radio Forum Suprabatha BroadcastBandi Rapid Adda Bari Bindaas Retro Savaari Namakharam Payana Gaana Bajaana India Radio Forum 2018 Karnataka
